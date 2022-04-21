Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Kuwait
  Kuwait Stock Exchange
  Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P.
  News
  Summary
    KFH   KW0EQ0100085

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.

(KFH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  04-19
0.9850 KWD    0.00%
Al-Marzouq: KD 69.5 Million Net Profit to Shareholders for Q1 of 2022

04/21/2022 | 07:55am EDT
Chairman of Kuwait Finance House (KFH) Hamad Abdulmohsen Al-Marzouq said that KFH has, by the grace of Allah, reported net profit of KD 69.5 Million for the first quarter of 2022 for KFH shareholders; an increase of 39.0% compared to the same period last year.

Earnings per share for the first quarter of 2022 reached 7.55 fils; an increase of 39.0% compared to the same period last year.

Net financing income for the first quarter of the year reached KD 159.0 Million; an increase of 3.5% compared to the same period last year.

Financing receivables as of the end of the first quarter of 2022 reached KD 11.9 Billion, i.e. an increase of KD 496.5 million or 4.4% compared to end of year 2021.

Investment in Sukuk as of the end of the first quarter of 2022 reached KD 3.0 Billion; an increase of KD 228.6 million or 8.4% compared to end of year 2021.

Total assets as of the end of the first quarter of 2022 reached KD 22.2 Billion i.e., increase of KD 375.3 million or 1.7% compared to end of year 2021.

Depositors' accounts as of the end of the first quarter of 2022 reached KD 15.8 Billion.

Shareholders' equity as of the end of the first quarter of 2022 reached KD 1.9 Billion.

In addition, the capital adequacy ratio reached 17.77% which is above the minimum limit required by regulators. This ratio confirms the solid financial position of KFH.

Solid financial results

Al Marzouq added that KFH has successfully achieved solid financial results and growth in all key financial indicators for the fiscal first quarter 2022 despite local and global economic challenges. This emphasizes the efficient strategy and plans set up by KFH.

He explained that KFH maintained remarkable ratios in terms of ROA, ROE, optimization, maximizing profitability, improving asset quality ratios as well as the coverage ratio of provisions for non-performing debt. He noted that the KFH`s competitive performance on Group level attracted more customers and investors.

Digitization and ESG

Al Marzouq emphasized that KFH is moving forward with digital transformation efforts and offering unique digital financial solutions that exceed customers' expectations. He highlighted the pioneering role of KFH in leading the Islamic finance industry by offering innovative products and services, improving economic environment, supporting sustainability through promoting investment in Green Sukuk while observing ESG factors in line with KFH strategy in this regard.

Development support

Al Marzouq said that, as part of its pioneering national role, KFH is keen on promoting and financing government development projects as well as offering wide range of retail, corporate and SME banking and financing solutions. He added that KFH has a specialized professional banking management, providing full financing services to such a promising segment.

Strong operational performance

Meanwhile, the Acting Group Chief Executive Officer at KFH, Abdulwahab Essa Al Rushood said that the first-quarter 2022 profits confirm KFH`s continuous efforts to maximize profitability and ROE, maintain strong operational performance, continue the strategy of focusing on core banking as well as expanding its investment and business activities in Primary and Secondary Capital Markets.

He explained that KFH's profitability will improve in 2022 owing to continuous growth and higher business volumes from the recovery in the domestic economy and the discount rate increased by CBK.

Group subsidiaries

Al Rushood emphasized that KFH enjoys high liquidity ratios, creditworthiness and diversified financing portfolio that support its business growth and raise the investment and financial capabilities of the Bank in Kuwait and the countries where Group subsidiaries operate (Turkey, Bahrain, Germany, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia). He noted that KFH is the largest Islamic bank in Kuwait and the second-largest bank overall, with a market share of 22.4% by local assets at end-2021.

Millions in contributions to social initiatives

Al Rushood said that KFH proved its CSR leadership through millions in contributions to many strategic societal initiatives, adding that KFH signed agreements with Kuwait Red Crescent Society to execute several relief, medical, humanitarian and societal projects inside and outside Kuwait. He noted that KFH won "Corporate Social Responsibility in the Middle East" Award from the prestigious EMEA Finance magazine.

Al Rushood said that KFH received "World's Best Islamic Financial Institution 2022" award from Global Finance Group in recognition of its contributions to the growth of Islamic Finance, usage of technological innovation in providing services and the quality of product, reputation, customer satisfaction and compliance with ethical standards and strategic relations.

In conclusion, Al Rushood expressed his appreciation for the trust of shareholders and customers and the support of the Board of Directors and thanked the regulatory authorities, praising the efforts of employees and all partners and stakeholders.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 11:54:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 889 M 2 912 M 2 912 M
Net income 2022 233 M 763 M 763 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,9x
Yield 2022 1,64%
Capitalization 9 069 M 29 696 M 29 696 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,2x
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,39x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,99 KWD
Average target price 0,59 KWD
Spread / Average Target -39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdulwahab Essa Abdulwahab Al-Rushoud Group Chief Executive & Treasury Officer
Shadi Ahmed Yacoub Zahran Group Chief Financial Officer
Hamad Abdulmohsen Hamad Al-Marzouq Chairman
Srood Amed Sherif Group Chief Information Officer
Abdullah Mohammed Abdullah Al-Haous Group Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.30.23%29 696
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK13.98%86 814
ALINMA BANK71.12%21 864
MASRAF AL RAYAN (Q.P.S.C.)23.25%14 610
BOUBYAN BANK K.S.C.P.20.28%9 892
BANK ALJAZIRA60.10%6 756