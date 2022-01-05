Al-Omar: 100% the Kuwaitization Ratio in 2021 recruitment process

KFH Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Zeyad Al-Omar said that HR Department has successfully achieved the bank's strategic goals through its pre-set plans. The year end results were comprehensive, well balanced, supportive of other bank sectors and departments, compatible with KFH strategy, driven general performance and enhanced sustainable growth at all levels.

Al-Omar indicated that KFH has enhanced training and development policies and the digitalization strategy. KFH continued to recruit national talents and skills. He added that HR has contributed significantly to the achievement of KFH vision and establishing the foundations of a fully integrated system for the management to achieve security, stability and alleviate performance and productivity ratios.

Al-Omar said that "We have focused on transformation to a smart environment, applied digitalization to most of HR functions and automated KFH operations. In addition, we have enhanced and developed a special system for HR, through which employees services are automated without the need for manual paperwork. Also, certain services are provided to employees through special systems outside duty hours and off work site to facilitate procedures and cope with the digitalization aspect at KFH level".

Recruitment Automation

Al-Omar said that KFH has succeeded, by utilizing digital platforms and highly developed technological tools, in conducting personal interviews, evaluation, employment and training functions which have proven effective during the pandemic. KFH has adopted a highly developed system (Psychometric Profiling & Skill Based Assessment) to determine the candidate level of educational qualifications, skills and character and prepare analysis and reports to better measure the candidate's efficiency and determine his strengths, weaknesses, and development opportunities.

He indicated that the recruitment and assumption of duty procedures are usually performed automatically. Most of the recent recruitments were completed remotely through the digital technology due to the pandemic conditions. He reiterated that KFH is committed to provide the support required for employees to transfer to the new work model which represents the new caliber of business future. The increase in professional speaking robots in call centers, the XTM machines and the self-service centers shall determine the type of employees recruited in the future.

Training Programs

Al-Omar emphasized that KFH lays great emphasis on investing in human resources, unleashing youth powers and enabling them to cope with the global trends in banking industry, expertise and skills in order to achieve occupational success and function development. He added that KFH is keen on enhancing investment in training and designing training programs on professional digital platforms which are specialized in training and development of skills. KFH believes in the significance of human resources as one of the basic assets and a real power for the success of the organization. Also, it believes in alleviating performance indicators and improvement of efficiency.

On the other hand, Al-Omar said that KFH has succeeded in designing and organizing training programs through professional digital platforms for training and development of skills. He added that investment in training and development of digital systems for e-training and learning shall continue and the new recruits shall be provided with the required training programs through specialized digital platforms.

Internships and Diplomas

Al-Omar said that KFH is continuing the internship programs which it launched in 2013 and emphasized that the program has comprised several Kuwaiti employees and proved its effectiveness in alleviating the educational and practical efficiency of employees.

KFH considers that the employee's gathering between efficiency in the line of specialization and the development of educational qualifications is one of the basic elements of success as education provides the employee with knowledge and updates on the latest theories and applications in various business fields.

Al-Omar revealed that the total no. of training hours during 2021 reached 74500 hours, apart from the scholarships which KFH provides to its employees every year. The No. of occupational certificates received by KFH employees reached 113 certificates in 2021.

International Universities

KFH has provided a series of condensed virtual courses in collaboration with Harvard, INSEAD and IMD to build the abilities of its employees and prepare them as the future leaders of KFH. The development plan is being completed with the addition of IE University in Madrid.

Al-Omar indicated that the relations and collaboration with these entities aim to train and qualify employees in a professional manner that depends on the concept of technical efficiencies and international professions. The bank provides a special job-related training to the employee based on international specifications and enables employees to obtain accredited efficiency certificates and join the most reputable organizations.

Forsa Program

As part of its continued endeavor to train and develop the abilities of its employees, KFH was keen on attracting and qualifying young national talents. Al-Omar said that KFH had launched 7th & 8th editions of Forsa Program which includes comprehensive training programs and workshops aiming to enhance the skills of employees in various work fields at the bank based on KFH strategy to train and qualify national manpower.

He added that the Forsa Programs launched regularly by KFH comprise advanced training courses based on variable learning methods. Also, they include internships to Silicon Valley - USA and field visits to the most reputable global technological organizations e.g., Microsoft, Google, Apple, Ripple, and other technology giants. Visits are also made to the laboratories of the highly advanced American universities and to the innovation center at Silicon Valley and to several reputable FinTech companies. Field visits are made to Kuwait - Turk to be acquainted with Kuwait - Turk research center services within a team comprising hundreds of engineers.

KFH had concluded a partnership with LinkedIn to launch a learning platform "LinkedIn Learning" for KFH Group employees. The platform enables users to have unlimited access to the contents of the platform and select the training programs and videos.

Job Fairs

KFH participated last year in 5 virtual job fairs in cooperation with several local universities due to the pandemic conditions. KFH continues its pioneering role in qualifying, recruiting and developing distinct human talents of Kuwaiti graduates by granting them jobs at KFH or supporting their abilities to cope with the needs and requirements of the labor market in the private sector.

KFH presented, in these fairs, a general definition of banking business and Islamic banking. This process aimed to open the door for fresh graduates and select some of the candidates to work at KFH and give them the appropriate jobs.

On the other hand, Al-Omar highlighted KFH role in enhancing strategic partnerships with the concerned official authorities and government and private universities to give the Kuwaiti youth the opportunities to train and work. KFH also, endeavors to enhance Kuwaiti youth efficiency and increase the nationalization efforts in which KFH achieved remarkable results.

Social Participations

Al-Omar mentioned KFH participation in training a group of students and other society categories to prepare prospected employees to bear responsibility in the future. The latest training program covered a group of persons with special needs in cooperation with the Kuwait Society for the Welfare of Handicapped.

Largest Nationalization Entity

Regarding nationalization, Al-Omar emphasized that KFH has a long record of national talents employment and developments. He indicated that the successful execution of recruitment and development of national talents has resulted in KFH having the highest number of Kuwaiti employees at the Kuwaiti banks and private sector institutions level. The Kuwaiti recruits' ratio during the recent years ranged between 98% - 100% and the nationalization ratio reached 76% in 2021.

He added that KFH is keen on ensuring that Kuwaiti employees occupy all posts in the middle management and executive management by continuously focusing on the promotion process through (HiPos and Successors) programs. He indicated that the Kuwaitis ratio in the leading positions in 2021 approximated 77% while the Number of Kuwaitis in the leadership development programs reached 75%.

Covid19 Committee

Al-Omar said that since the beginning of the corona pandemic, KFH has established a special committee to encounter the pandemic and its impacts. The committee comprised employees from various departments. The committee is still playing a vital role in dealing with the pandemic and avoiding any negative impacts on the business e.g., dealing with infected cases, protecting employees and customers, following up government instructions, communicating with official authorities and reporting the latest development on the pandemic inside KFH e.g. infected cases, closing of certain branches, reoperating branches, examining suspected cases and other activities.

Al-Omar mentioned that the committee had organized 3 vaccination campaigns, one in collaboration with the banking union and two in collaboration with the Ministry of Health. He said that the campaigns have achieved the targeted goals.

He indicated that the committee is continuing to ensure business continuity, provide high quality services, combat spread of the plague, enhance awareness programs and ensure employees participation in combating the pandemic by applying all precautionary arrangements and procedures.

Woman's Role

Al-Omar emphasized that KFH has recruited national talents from both genders while ensuring to enhance woman's participation in the work force in all KFH departments. KFH has granted women the opportunity to occupy various posts, thus increasing women's representation in KFH team as per KFH strategy in this field.

He indicated that the ladies' branches in KFH is an advantage that puts KFH in the lead and provides the market with banking and finance expertise of highly professional ladies. This advantage would achieve an added value for the national economy and the Kuwaiti society. KFH is always keen on developing this aspect.

Advantages and Sponsorship

Al-Omar said that KFH is continuing its strategic initiatives to foster employees and provide them with the best advantages. He added that the bank has designed (Wellness Program) to achieve health goals for employees in collaboration with Hinsta for the third year respectively. The program includes "Better Life" application which comprises interactive functions and online learning materials with the facility to contact a personal coach for guidance and enhancement. This would have a positive impact on the general work environment.

He added that HR is leading the efforts that would ensure the safety of work environment during the pandemic by presenting fully integrated protocols which are designed to enhance a safe and healthy environment for employees and special healthcare programs.

KFH organizes annually a questionnaire to the group employees on the best means to improve performance. The questionnaire gives employees the opportunity to express their opinions and evaluate certain issues related to work and management. The questionnaire has recorded tremendous participation by KFH group in general, bearing in mind that this questionnaire is taken into consideration when plans, strategies and goals are set for KFH and its departments.

KFH provides a distinguished discounts program comprising significant discounts on the prices of several commodities in addition to several advantages on purchases from the most reputable shops and markets including various commodities and products that interest KFH employees.

Vaccination Campaigns

Al-Omar said that KFH has launched during the year an enhancement campaign to encourage employees to take Covid19 vaccination titled "We want you vaccinated" which included prizes, gifts, and various offers.

He added that the campaign aimed to encourage employees to take the vaccination to ensure the safety and health of the employees and their families as part of KFH social responsibility.

Al-Omar emphasized that KFH is keen on spreading and applying work protocols among employees and provide highly advanced digital platforms for internal communication as well as HR Information System through which employees can view all matters of interest to them including the submission of Covid19 disclosure on regular basis.

Graduates Qualification

National Cadets Recruitment System at KFH is considered as the best in the market based on the recognition and testimony of various Kuwaiti employees and graduates training entities. The system classifies and determines the capabilities of applicates and determines work fields where the employee can fit best. The employees receive a condensed training program, theoretical and practical, with periodical evaluation of the employee's comprehension of the training. The employee is put on the right path and field which he selects personally and which suites his abilities, skills and practical interests.

Figures and Accomplishments in 2021