Al-Omar: KFH attracts promising talents for creating competitive advantages

Group Chief Human Resources Officer at Kuwait Finance House (KFH), Zeyad Abdullah AlOmar said that the bank is keen on investing in professional training and development of its human resources considering them the fundamental assets for the success of the insitution.

AlOmar's statement was made during the event of launching the integrated training program for a batch of new recruits to join KFH team.

AlOmar congratulated the new recruits for joining KFH family. He emphasized that the bank provides a distinguished work environment and a suitable work atmosphere to encourage innovation and creativity, provides employees with all the required tools to raise their efficiency, refurbish their skills, develop their expertise and enrich their knowledge as part of an integrated team. Also, the bank provides flexible and enhanced work processes to execute innovative initiatives and participate in introducing the best banking solutions that would improve customer experience.

AlOmar added that work at KFH demands that employees should enjoy a high level of responsibility as they work at a highly reputable financial institution locally, regionally, and globally. Accordingly, the employees are required to endeavor to create competitive advantages, maintain leadership and continue distinction to achieve the bank goals and fulfil customer aspirations especially in a highly competitive environment.

Concerning the training program, AlOmar emphasized that the program shall continue for one month and shall include tests and appraisals. Also, the program shall include fully integrated courses presented by specialized trainers in the banking products and services and customer behavior. He added that these courses and workshops aim to educate the new recruits about banking products including accounts, cards, deposits, types of financial transactions, Islamic banking philosophy, banking products, sharia basics and several behavioral skills related to customer service.

AlOmar emphasized that KFH is continuing its endeavor to provide the best training and development programs and structure integrated training programs in collaboration with global training institutions as per KFH strategy to refurbish employees' skills, enhance productivity, raise performance indicators, improve efficiency and create an added value. KFH is continuing its "Forsah" program which is designed by the bank to include the top Kuwaiti graduates in the fields of technology from local and international universities.

AlOmar indicated that KFH enjoys a long record in employing and developing national promising talents as it achieved 100% recruitment ratio of Kuwaitis this year and last year. In addition, KFH has the highest number of Kuwaiti employees at the level of all Kuwaiti banks and private sector.