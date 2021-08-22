Al-Rashood: “0% Profit” Campaign on Personal Finance and Debt Settlement Services

Kuwait Finance House 'KFH' launched a new campaign to new salary transfer customers entitled 'Our Zero Makes a Difference'. The campaign offers the best advantages at the market level, enabling salary transfer customers to avail the profit-free finance and debt buyout services up to KD 30 Thousand.

The campaign shall continue for 3 months, aiming to attract new customers to transfer their salaries to any of KFH accounts and benefit from any of the profit-free finance offers as follows: consumer finance up to KD 25 thousand at 0% profit over a 36 months payment period and a buyout of current outstanding debts of consumer and housing finance up to KD 30 Thousand.

Executive Manager Personal Finance Products at KFH, Adel Ahmed Al-Rashood said that the campaign 'Our Zero Makes a Difference' highlights the several qualitative and distinctive advantages offered by KFH at the market level and reiterates KFH keenness on offering the best value and finance experience to customers. He indicated that the campaign is addressed to New Kuwaiti customers whose salaries, KD 700 and above, are transferred to any of KFH accounts. Each category of these customers shall enjoy the advantages of finance and debt buyout services 10x the salary at 0% profit over a payment period of 36 months subject to the personal finance and debt settlement terms and conditions.

Al-Rashood emphasized KFH utmost keenness and concern to enhance the banking experience of KFH customers and achieve a pioneering position in the Kuwaiti market through a series of marketing programs, sale services and campaigns targeting various categories of customers with various interests. Also, the campaign aims to reiterate KFH absolute concern about customers interests and aims to achieve the highest standards of quality and customers satisfaction. This would also enhance KFH market share and role in the finance services and banking products market as one of the most reputable Islamic banks worldwide.

The offer covers Kuwaiti customers whose salaries have been transferred recently to any of KFH accounts, whether they are employees or pensionaries in the government or private sectors. The customer can obtain a consumer finance, 10x salary, at 0% profit or max. KD 15 thousand if the salary ranges KD 700 - 1499. Customers with higher salaries, KD 1500 and above, may obtain a profit-free finance up to KD 25 Thousand. Regarding profit free debt buyout, the customer can get a profit free finance up to KD 30 Thousand bearing in mind that the minimum transaction limit shall not be less than KD 10 Thousand.

KFH continues to introduce a variety of distinguished offers with longer credit periods to all current and new salary transfer customers through its campaign 'Transfer your salary', namely the 0% profit on a group of selected vehicles in cooperation with several agencies up to KD 25 Thousand over a period of 5 years and special discounts on profit ratios for more than 12 automotive agents. In the field of banking cards, the campaign introduced a special offer on Al-Tayseer cards with usage limits approximating KD 5 Thousand and Mastercard world - Kuwaiti Airways, covering a milage of 50 miles.