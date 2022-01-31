Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KFH   KW0EQ0100085

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.

(KFH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Al-Rushood: digital transformation is at the heart of the Kuwaiti banking sector and will play a greater role in shaping its landscape in the future

01/31/2022 | 12:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

"Despite adverse consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, we learned many lessons about the importance of adapting to change, coping with crises, having different attitudes to risk and redesigning priorities. Most importantly, we learned that digital transformation is not a choice, but a must", said Acting Group CEO at Kuwait Finance House (KFH), AbdulWahab Essa Al-Rushood.

He added on Global Finance Magazine-Kuwait Country Report, that during the past two years, KFH learned that what matters most for businesses is to offer customers uninterrupted services under all circumstances. This is possible through having a stronger digital presence with adaptive systems and multiple channels both physical and virtual, along with rigid controls to defend the interests of both customers and shareholders.

Al-Rushood pointed out that the Kuwaiti banking sector is underpinned by a strong economy, exceptionally high levels of wealth and substantial hydrocarbon reserves. Despite the challenging operating environment resulting from the oil price shock triggered by the pandemic, Kuwait's banks fared relatively well throughout the last crisis.

He added that thanks to the adopted monetary policy and the strong and prudent regulation of the banking sector by the Central Bank of Kuwait, the Kuwaiti banking sector remains resilient with stable profitability and unaffected asset quality during the fluctuations experienced by the country's macro economy.

Al-Rushood indicated that among other strengths is the innovation the banking sector embraced during the past years as evidenced by the digital transformation that played a great role in supporting the banks during the pandemic.

He explained that digital transformation in Kuwait is in line with its 2035 vision. The pandemic has also accelerated the efforts towards digitizing several government services and launching applications that offer a plethora of solutions such as Sahel app that offers integrated online government services where users can complete procedures at the push of a button.

He added that digital transformation is at the heart of the Kuwaiti banking sector and will play a greater role in shaping its landscape in the future. The pressures of digital transformation imposed on traditional banking model in Kuwait and all over the world have increased, so adopting an agile approach is no longer an option, but a must. By adopting agile systems, banks can meet the increased needs of digitization and facilitate this digital transformation.

Al-Rushood said "At KFH, we were able to implement these practices with several services being built upon such agile methods. For example, KFH introduced over the past few years a wide range of high-end digital services. It also teamed up with financial services technology providers who offer unique solutions and expertise, with the aim of expanding and enhancing the range of products and services. Soon, RPA (Robotic Process Automation) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) will become part of our banking operational flow and efficiency enhancements."

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 05:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
12:31aAL-RUSHOOD : digital transformation is at the heart of the Kuwaiti banking sector and will..
PU
01/29KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH customers performed 160 million online banking transact..
PU
01/25KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Announces 105 Winners of Land Rover Cars, Gold and Airl..
PU
01/24&LDQUO;KFH&RDQUO; : “Injaz” Investment Plan Enhances Planning and Future Savin..
PU
01/22KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH wins “Best Treasury and Cash Management Bank&rdqu..
PU
01/18KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH continues banking awareness campaign for customers with..
PU
01/18KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Recognized as Top Primary Dealer in IILM Sukuk Issuance..
PU
01/12KFH : The First Bank in Kuwait to Launch Funds Transfer Service to Local Banks via mobile ..
PU
01/11KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Launches the Foreign Currency Visa Prepaid Card with Un..
PU
01/10KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH continues “With Your Card ..the Journey Begins&rd..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 798 M 2 637 M 2 637 M
Net income 2021 233 M 770 M 770 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,7x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 7 614 M 25 126 M 25 163 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,54x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,75x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float -
Chart KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,91 KWD
Average target price 0,56 KWD
Spread / Average Target -38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdulwahab Essa Abdulwahab Al-Rushoud Group Chief Executive & Treasury Officer
Shadi Ahmed Yacoub Zahran Group Chief Financial Officer
Hamad Abdulmohsen Hamad Al-Marzouq Chairman
Srood Amed Sherif Group Chief Information Officer
Abdullah Mohammed Abdullah Al-Haous Group Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.9.25%25 015
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK13.35%86 304
ALINMA BANK21.04%15 112
MASRAF AL RAYAN (Q.P.S.C.)6.40%12 847
QATAR ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C.)6.93%12 722
BOUBYAN BANK K.S.C.P.1.65%8 445