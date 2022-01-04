Al Zaabi: KFH Auto offers a fully Integrated Finance Services

KFH Executive Manager - Auto Finance and Leasing, Muaz Alzaabi indicated that KFH Auto showroom comprises the largest finance center at Kuwait level to finance customers' needs and requirements of cars and other products. He mentioned that the showroom offers more than 22 finance services and products.

Al-Zaabi noted that KFH Auto is the largest Auto Showroom in the Middle East, covering a total area of 38 Thousand square meters, out of which 17 thousand square meters are allocated for exhibiting cars and other products.

He added that KFH Auto is an environment friend facility which is compatible with sustainability requirements and comprises the following facilities:

A/C system "Chillers" using R134A gas

Solar energy system to benefit from the solar energy and minimize current energy usage level.

Light and fire-resistant smart ceiling system (Parasol) which has mitigated the load on the building by 40 tons.

LED Light's system

Highly developed thermo-resistant glass covering an area of 2000 meters to provide natural light and minimize AC load and consumption.

Light Sensor and Water Sensor to minimize electricity and water consumption.

The building height is 1.5 meters above the ground level to avoid any emergency incidents due to heavy rainfall and water drainage problems.

Car charging systems for electrical cars

Recycle Ceramic floors.

He added that KFH Auto accommodates more than 200 cars, 28 agencies and 44 trademarks including cars, motorbikes, jet skis, and boats. The showroom represents an integrated city comprising all that is related to the sale/ purchase of new and used cars and other vehicles as well as leasing, trading, traffic, and insurance products. Also, it contains a special ladies' section.

Kfh.com/auto platform

Al-Zaabi said that KFH has launched its e-platform for auto services and offers on its website kfh.com/auto in a step which is the first of its kind in Kuwait. Customers can view the latest auto offers and take their pick. Also, customers can submit a purchase or lease request through an e-form on KFH website. The platform is considered as the first portal for all those who wish to purchase or lease cars. A specialized and highly qualified team updates information and follows up with customers right from the beginning of the service till final completion of the sale or lease transaction.

Solutions and Advantages

Al-Zaabi said that KFH services include: Sale of new cars, sale of certified used cars with agent's maintenance, sale of motorbikes, jet skis, boats, and marine equipment, "Pay here and receive car abroad" service covering 4 countries Egypt, Jordan, USA and Turkey, retail and corporate operational and finance lease, ladies' services, new and used cars finance from commercial offices and individuals, spare parts and accessories finance service and trust (Aman) car sale service.

He added that the most distinguished finance solutions and advantages provided by KFH include agent warranty and advantages, cash or instalment sale at competitive prices, suitable payment periods, flexible settlement method (Salary deduction - bank transfer).

Al Zaabi emphasized that KFH is the first bank to launch lease finance services in the market with advantages allowing KFH customers to own the car according to their need for a period approximating 5 years including takaful comprehensive insurance, factory warranty, substitute car in case of maintenance, repair or lease and discount advantage. The customer is given the choice either to purchase the car or return it to KFH at the end of the lease contract. KFH provides a vast variety of highly reputable trademarks approximating 80 models within its operational and lease finance programs.