Aleesa: KFH offers a variety of “MG” cars through its amazing lease product

Executive Manager - Automotive & Equipment at Kuwait Finance House (KFH), Ahed Aleesa said 'KFH is providing, through its amazing lease products, a variety of 'MG' cars as part of KFH lease fleet. 'MG' cars are distinguished for fulfilling the needs of all society classes. The product provides a competitive monthly lease value starting from KD 105'.

Aleesa added that KFH lease fleet comprises a variety of wide-spread and well-known brands, approximating 70 different kinds. KFH is distinguished for providing its (retail and corporate) customers with a unique and high-level service, thus giving them the opportunity to pick the cars of their choice through the lease products provided at KFH showrooms and the agents showrooms. The operational lease period,12-36 months, plays a major role in identifying the best and easiest ways to enhance KFH role and contributions to customer service and the enhancement of the automotive market.

Aleesa said that KFH is distinguished for providing amazing programs through its retail and corporate finance lease products, thus enabling the corporate sector to deal with the product easily and swiftly. Lease products comprise several attractive advantages including comprehensive maintenance, Takaful insurance, replacement car, round the clock road assistance service and travel in the leased car according to certain terms and conditions.