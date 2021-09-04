Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KFH   KW0EQ0100085

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.

(KFH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aleesa: KFH offers a variety of “MG” cars through its amazing lease product

09/04/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Executive Manager - Automotive & Equipment at Kuwait Finance House (KFH), Ahed Aleesa said 'KFH is providing, through its amazing lease products, a variety of 'MG' cars as part of KFH lease fleet. 'MG' cars are distinguished for fulfilling the needs of all society classes. The product provides a competitive monthly lease value starting from KD 105'.

Aleesa added that KFH lease fleet comprises a variety of wide-spread and well-known brands, approximating 70 different kinds. KFH is distinguished for providing its (retail and corporate) customers with a unique and high-level service, thus giving them the opportunity to pick the cars of their choice through the lease products provided at KFH showrooms and the agents showrooms. The operational lease period,12-36 months, plays a major role in identifying the best and easiest ways to enhance KFH role and contributions to customer service and the enhancement of the automotive market.

Aleesa said that KFH is distinguished for providing amazing programs through its retail and corporate finance lease products, thus enabling the corporate sector to deal with the product easily and swiftly. Lease products comprise several attractive advantages including comprehensive maintenance, Takaful insurance, replacement car, round the clock road assistance service and travel in the leased car according to certain terms and conditions.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 04 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2021 17:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
01:12pALEESA : KFH offers a variety of “MG” cars through its amazing lease..
PU
09/02KFH : Utilizing e-channels and social media to enhance the “Be aware&rdquo..
PU
09/01KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Key Pillar in Supporting Kuwait Economy and N..
PU
08/31KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Announces Winners of “Win with Hesabi&r..
PU
08/30KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : Great Success for KFH “Padel” champio..
PU
08/29KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Hosts “LOYAC” Students in a Conde..
PU
08/25KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Participates in ACK Virtual Career Fair
PU
08/24ALEESA : KFH Offers a Variety of “Mercedes” Cars through its Exquisi..
PU
08/22AL-RASHOOD : “0% Profit” Campaign on Personal Finance and Debt Settl..
PU
08/22KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Honored by COEP for Supporting Student Activi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 831 M 2 767 M 2 767 M
Net income 2021 269 M 896 M 896 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,5x
Yield 2021 2,43%
Capitalization 6 897 M 22 916 M 22 967 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,30x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,64x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 51,6%
Chart KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,82 KWD
Average target price 0,50 KWD
Spread / Average Target -39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdulwahab Essa Abdulwahab Al-Rushoud Group Chief Executive & Treasury Officer
Shadi Ahmed Yacoub Zahran Group Chief Financial Officer
Hamad Abdulmohsen Hamad Al-Marzouq Chairman
Srood Amed Sherif Group Chief Information Officer
Abdullah Mohammed Abdullah Al-Haous Group Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.33.88%22 916
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK41.18%72 388
ALINMA BANK42.65%12 309
QATAR ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C.)6.95%11 878
MASRAF AL RAYAN (Q.P.S.C.)-0.20%9 314
BOUBYAN BANK K.S.C.P.46.22%8 356