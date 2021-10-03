Alomar: KFH Comes a Long Way in Transforming HR to Digitalization

KFH Group Chief HR Officer, Zeyad Abdullah Alomar, indicated that the world is undergoing transformation towards a smart environment of digitalization in all bank sectors. He noted that it is essential, considering these changes, to transform human resources department to digitalization, focus on the automation of operations and achieve strategic goals as soon as possible bearing in mind that KFH has come a long way in this field.

Alomar indicated, during his interview with the (Al-Masaref) Banks Magazine, that modern technology is beginning to replace routine work. He added that it is expected that the human factor shall fill in the gaps which normal automated system cannot comprehend. He said that they also need to steer the operating process of those systems so that they would accommodate the advantages of those technologies.

He added that "We are about to witness a transformation in skills which require transfer from the operational system to those who have high technology experience. They need proper training to assume the new functions. Prospects for productivity have increased considering that the systems have saved a plenty of time in processing several activities and made them instant in some cases.

He reiterated that KFH is committed to provide the required support to employees to be able to switch to the new business form, thus representing a new caliber for the future of business. The increased usage of professional talking robots at call centers and the usage of XTM devices and self service centers shall enhance the quality of future employees".

He said that endorsing modern technology in the banking sector shall result into new developments and advantages in this sector. As far as developments are concerned, he said that there is no doubt that technology shall greatly contribute to the creation of new types of jobs which were not widely known or taken into consideration before e.g. checking and protection of systems, structuring of technology based services and products, cyber security, online marketing, remote sales, online communication with customers, network maintenance, enhancement of technology infrastructure and other jobs of special nature. Meanwhile, the new status shall require employees to acquire certain skills and capabilities, which were not required before, to match with their new duties and jobs. In this respect, Human Resources Department shall be required to prepare a new job description for employees, determine functional duties accurately to prevent inter-connection and conflict of functions, apply new safety standards, efficiency, performance evaluation and placing a fully integrated system for salaries, wages, allowances, advantages, and promotions to attract distinguished candidates in the above-mentioned fields and magnify their role in various business fields.

Alomar added that the increased dependance on modern technology and digitalization of business, activities, services, and products in the banking sector fully shall play a major role in mitigating expenses, increasing revenues, improving service quality, providing speed, accuracy, and safety. These factors shall enable employees, namely in the front lines and branches, to avail spare time to play the marketing role, achieve set objectives, increase profitability, enhance market share, and avoid routine semi-automated works that consume the employee's capabilities and carry human errors.

Alomar reiterated that the human factor including highly distinguished and efficient talents and their role are very essential to perform work whether through automated systems and programs or through normal traditional methods. These traditional methods are expected to remain in place for quite some time because a certain category of customers is still not able to adapt fully with the new modern technological means. Accordingly, we must cope with our customers capabilities and abilities and consider modern technology to ensure that it is used in a proper manner by the customers by continuing to use technology and the human factor at the same time. The employee shall always have a role, significance of which shall vary from time to time.