KFH: Activating employees to raise awareness of "Diraya" Campaign

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) stressed the great importance it attaches to the role of its employees in contributing to the 'Diraya' campaign launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait in collaboration with the Kuwait Banking Association aiming at spreading financial awareness of the best ways of benefiting from the banks' financial services and shedding light on customers' rights as well as their responsibilities and obligations.

KFH is intensifying its campaign messages to the employees with the aim of benefiting from their direct interaction with customers in achieving maximum effective awareness and the campaign goals.

Coinciding with its continuous efforts to raise customers' awareness, and through successive messages to employees, KFH aims to achieve the maximum possible objectives of the campaign which continues until the end of the year at the highest level of effectiveness as it relies on direct interaction between employees and customers to convey messages that enhance credit, financial and banking culture of customers and the society as a whole.

This approach reflects the great importance KFH attaches to its employees and their major role in achieving its objectives, consolidating its position in the banking industry and its confidence in their potential and performance as a key asset in the bank. It also stresses the necessity of a high level of coordination of the employee's performance and their interaction with customers to realize the common interest, enhance banking business in general and contribute to financial stability and sustainable development in society.