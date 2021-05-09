Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KFH   KW0EQ0100085

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.

(KFH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KFH: Activating employees to raise awareness of "Diraya" Campaign

05/09/2021 | 04:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) stressed the great importance it attaches to the role of its employees in contributing to the 'Diraya' campaign launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait in collaboration with the Kuwait Banking Association aiming at spreading financial awareness of the best ways of benefiting from the banks' financial services and shedding light on customers' rights as well as their responsibilities and obligations.

KFH is intensifying its campaign messages to the employees with the aim of benefiting from their direct interaction with customers in achieving maximum effective awareness and the campaign goals.

Coinciding with its continuous efforts to raise customers' awareness, and through successive messages to employees, KFH aims to achieve the maximum possible objectives of the campaign which continues until the end of the year at the highest level of effectiveness as it relies on direct interaction between employees and customers to convey messages that enhance credit, financial and banking culture of customers and the society as a whole.

This approach reflects the great importance KFH attaches to its employees and their major role in achieving its objectives, consolidating its position in the banking industry and its confidence in their potential and performance as a key asset in the bank. It also stresses the necessity of a high level of coordination of the employee's performance and their interaction with customers to realize the common interest, enhance banking business in general and contribute to financial stability and sustainable development in society.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 09 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2021 08:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
04:52aKFH : Activating employees to raise awareness of "Diraya" Campaign
PU
04:10aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P  : KFH offers paying Zakat al-Fitr service through ..
PU
05/06AL-MARZOUQ : KD 50 Million Net Profits for Q1 of 2021
PU
05/04KFH : 60 thousand subscribers in V-Thru's virtual walking challenge
PU
05/02KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P  : KFH Organizes a Virtual Cycling Race
PU
05/02KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P  : KFH launches digital wallets through mobiles and..
PU
04/29KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P  : KFH Announces the Winner of Jeep Wrangler Sport
PU
04/28KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P  : KFH program in Ramadan confirms its leadership i..
PU
04/27KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P  : KFH Inks strategic partnership agreement with V-..
PU
04/25KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P  : 6 KFH customers win 12 KG of Gold in Al-Rabeh Ac..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 856 M 2 844 M 2 844 M
Net income 2021 273 M 907 M 907 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 2,15%
Capitalization 6 085 M 20 156 M 20 223 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,11x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,72x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,48 KWD
Last Close Price 0,73 KWD
Spread / Highest target -10,6%
Spread / Average Target -34,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Abdulwahab Essa Abdulwahab Al-Rushoud Group Chief Executive & Treasury Officer
Shadi Ahmed Yacoub Zahran Group Chief Financial Officer
Hamad Abdulmohsen Hamad Al-Marzouq Chairman
Srood Amed Sherif Group Chief Information Officer
Abdullah Mohammed Abdullah Al-Haous Group Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.18.12%20 156
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK26.87%65 530
QATAR ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C.)1.05%11 222
ALINMA BANK18.67%10 239
MASRAF AL RAYAN (Q.P.S.C.)-1.88%9 157
BOUBYAN BANK K.S.C.P.23.30%7 024