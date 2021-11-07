Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KFH   KW0EQ0100085

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.

(KFH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KFH Exhibits its Digital Banking Services on KFH Talk Platform

11/07/2021 | 06:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kuwait Finance House has exhibited its main digital services and their efficiency, simplicity and compatibility with the customers' needs and requirements on KFH Talk which it launched recently,

In a KFH Talk episode, presented by Assist. Manager - Public Relations, Mohammed Al-Awadhi who hosted the Assist. Manager - E- Banking services, Mohammed Al-Khamees, lights were shed on a variety of distinguished Digital services offered by KFH to its customers round the clock. The services includes online personal finance request, online account opening without the need to visit branch and with e-signature through Kuwait mobile ID App, local and international money transfer, investment deposits, opening gold account, buy and sell gold, cheque book request, ATM card instant printing through QR Code, cheque deposit, follow up financing invoices, investment plans open and view, account balances and deposits follow up, instant transfer service to Kuwait Turk using RippleNet, digital wallet service through smart phones and watches providing the latest smart digital payment methods according to the highest security calibers in cooperation with Samsung, Fitbit, Garmin and many other e-banking services.

Services included also XTM machines and KFH Go branches which have reached 10 branches spread in various areas in Kuwait including Kuwait International Airport.

KFH Go branches enable customers to benefit from the diversified banking services package including: Instant cheque printing, instant credit cards printing without a pre-request, receipt of gold biscuits (10 g), opening (gold, saving, Al-Rabeh and electronic) accounts, buy and sell gold, cash withdrawal without card through mobile using QR code, civil ID or mobile No., Print IBAN certificate, request Financing deals "Murabaha", request credit and prepaid cards, update customer information and mobile number, activate banking cards, open deposits and accounts and many other financing and banking services.

The number of e-banking transactions executed by KFH customers through KFHonline or mobile Apps exceeded 113 million transactions during a 9 months period January - September 2021 with an increase by 26% compared to the same period last year.

KFH continues its digital transformation strategy to enhance its leading position in the Islamic financial services industry worldwide and fulfil the requirements of all customer categories namely youth according to the highest calibers of quality, speed, and security.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 11:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
06:48aKFH Exhibits its Digital Banking Services on KFH Talk Platform
PU
02:48a&LDQUO;KFH&RDQUO; : Strategic Partnership and Continued Cooperation with “MOI”..
PU
11/03KFH wins “World`s Best Islamic Financial Institution 2021” award
PU
11/01KFH Continues Customer Awareness Efforts within “Be Aware” Campaign
PU
11/01KFH Launches Intake 8 of “Forsah” Program
PU
10/28Millions of users use KFH Quran App on Smart Phones
PU
10/26KFH Signs an Agreement with Kuwait Red Crescent Society
PU
10/25KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH highlights banking services for customers with special ..
PU
10/24KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Renews Memorandum of Understanding with GUST
PU
10/20Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 806 M 2 674 M 2 674 M
Net income 2021 233 M 773 M 773 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,1x
Yield 2021 2,37%
Capitalization 7 062 M 23 394 M 23 421 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,76x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,08x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 51,6%
Chart KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,84 KWD
Average target price 0,54 KWD
Spread / Average Target -35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdulwahab Essa Abdulwahab Al-Rushoud Group Chief Executive & Treasury Officer
Shadi Ahmed Yacoub Zahran Group Chief Financial Officer
Hamad Abdulmohsen Hamad Al-Marzouq Chairman
Srood Amed Sherif Group Chief Information Officer
Abdullah Mohammed Abdullah Al-Haous Group Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.36.97%23 394
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK52.02%77 928
ALINMA BANK54.14%13 297
QATAR ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C.)6.08%11 753
MASRAF AL RAYAN (Q.P.S.C.)10.04%10 246
BOUBYAN BANK K.S.C.P.45.85%8 310