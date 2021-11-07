KFH Exhibits its Digital Banking Services on KFH Talk Platform

Kuwait Finance House has exhibited its main digital services and their efficiency, simplicity and compatibility with the customers' needs and requirements on KFH Talk which it launched recently,

In a KFH Talk episode, presented by Assist. Manager - Public Relations, Mohammed Al-Awadhi who hosted the Assist. Manager - E- Banking services, Mohammed Al-Khamees, lights were shed on a variety of distinguished Digital services offered by KFH to its customers round the clock. The services includes online personal finance request, online account opening without the need to visit branch and with e-signature through Kuwait mobile ID App, local and international money transfer, investment deposits, opening gold account, buy and sell gold, cheque book request, ATM card instant printing through QR Code, cheque deposit, follow up financing invoices, investment plans open and view, account balances and deposits follow up, instant transfer service to Kuwait Turk using RippleNet, digital wallet service through smart phones and watches providing the latest smart digital payment methods according to the highest security calibers in cooperation with Samsung, Fitbit, Garmin and many other e-banking services.

Services included also XTM machines and KFH Go branches which have reached 10 branches spread in various areas in Kuwait including Kuwait International Airport.

KFH Go branches enable customers to benefit from the diversified banking services package including: Instant cheque printing, instant credit cards printing without a pre-request, receipt of gold biscuits (10 g), opening (gold, saving, Al-Rabeh and electronic) accounts, buy and sell gold, cash withdrawal without card through mobile using QR code, civil ID or mobile No., Print IBAN certificate, request Financing deals "Murabaha", request credit and prepaid cards, update customer information and mobile number, activate banking cards, open deposits and accounts and many other financing and banking services.

The number of e-banking transactions executed by KFH customers through KFHonline or mobile Apps exceeded 113 million transactions during a 9 months period January - September 2021 with an increase by 26% compared to the same period last year.

KFH continues its digital transformation strategy to enhance its leading position in the Islamic financial services industry worldwide and fulfil the requirements of all customer categories namely youth according to the highest calibers of quality, speed, and security.