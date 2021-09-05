KFH: Huge customers demand on “instant card issuance” service

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has witnessed huge customers demand on 'instant card issuance' service that has been introduced by KFH as the first bank in the world using a Hybrid Solution powered by NCR's solution.

KFH customers can now initiate and complete the whole card issuance process using over 100 'Self Service' terminals installed in branches and shopping malls within 3 minutes. Customers at their convenient time can print their own banking cards 24x7 using a 'Self Service' Solution or through KFH online using QR code or while visiting the branch where KFH Customer Support Representative can initiate the card printing using a tablet during the account opening process or card replacement request.

This confirms KFH's ongoing keenness to adopt the latest financial technology while delivering superior customer's banking experience.

With this innovative solution, KFH demonstrates its commitment to transforming branches using self-service and assisted services technology to improve customer experience.

KFH succeeded in making significant strides with its digital transformation journey, drawing attention to its advanced and innovative financial services and products. The bank successfully launched the digital service 'opening bank account online' for new customers; citizens and residents within minutes without having to visit the branch.

KFH rolled out various innovative financial solutions such as: Live FX service, which provides live dynamic foreign exchange prices with favorable margins 24 hours a day, every weekday,

instant cross-border payments service to at KFH-Turkey using Ripple's technology, the free of charge 'SWIFT GPI' service to track local and international banking transfers electronically for individuals and corporate via KFHonline, Kuwait Clearing Company KCC dividend subscription, transfer to KFH Trade, deposit of cheques via mobile, Cardless cash withdrawal by (QR Code, Civil ID& Mobile Number), and a complete update of KYC request 'Know your customer'.

In addition, KFH offers digital services of opening a gold account with options of selling, buying and trading online, Skiplino to book appointments electronically in the banking branches, KFHPay electronic payment service through which the customer can pay through the KFHonline mobile application or via the K-Net page, Chatbot, Push Notification service, Instant Cheque Printing and receiving gold biscuits instantly through XTMs available at the smart branches; KFH Go, in addition to many other highly efficient digital services.

KFH launched the Digital Wallet service through smart mobiles and watches. The service provides the most modern and smart digital payment methods according to highly developed security standards in cooperation with Samsung, Fitbit and Garmin.

KFH is keen on constantly innovating unique digital banking solutions, confirming the ongoing efforts in utilizing AI and teaming up with Fintech for the best interest of customers, while moving forward in its digital transformation strategy.