KFH: Ibrahim Al-Hammadi wins a 21 Ft. boat in the second monthly draw of the “Ready for Summer?” Campaign

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) announced the winners in the 'Ready for Summer' campaign for the holders of KFH Visa cards, giving 13 customers the opportunity to win Sea Ray or Fliteboard boats when using KFH visa credit or prepaid cards as follows: 1 chance to enter the draw for every KD 1 of total local purchases, while Debit, Credit & Prepaid VISA card holder will get 10 chances to enter the draw for every KD 1 of total international purchases (including online purchase transactions in foreign currency).

KFH held a monthly draw on a 21 Ft. Sea Ray Boat and the winner was Ibrahim Abdullah Al-Hammadi. The winners in the weekly draws on Fliteboard were: Suad Al-Shemry and Yousuf Al-Duwailah.

The gave customers the opportunity to win the campaign prizes by using KFH Visa ATM, Credit or Prepaid Cards in any internal or external purchase transactions, through POS or online marketing and win the Sea Ray boats in the 3 monthly draws or Fliteboard in 10 weekly draws.

In a broadcast statement, announcing the names of the winners, the Group Acting AGM - Banking Cards, Talal Al-Arbeed said that the campaign gives customers the opportunity to win sundry prizes by using KFH Visa cards inside and outside Kuwait as follows: 10 weekly draws and 3 monthly draws, giving 13 customers to chance to avail the prizes of the campaign which was launched for 3 months ending 18th August. He emphasized that KFH is keen on rewarding its customers for using the banking cards through an organized promotional campaign in addition to various qualitative advantages for the holders or users of visa cards.

AlArbeed stressed on moving forward with providing latest payment solutions locally and globally, adding that KFH launched the Digital Wallet service through smart mobiles and watches in cooperation with Samsung, Fitbit and Garmin. Compatible with IOS and Android apps, this service also includes Visa and Mastercard cards and POS which is compatible with NFC technology. This comes as a culmination of KFH's initiatives that aim to provide the highest level of services and new values for the market and beneficiaries in various economic conditions.

He mentioned that:' to encourage local market use of cards and boost traders' sales, KFH launched several promotional card campaigns, most recently 'Ready for summer' in collaboration with Visa Cards. This campaign provides KFH customers with unique banking experience and several chances to win Fliteboard or Sea Ray boats when using KFH Visa Cards.'

On his part, KFH AM - Public Relations, Fahad Al-Saad said that the increasing participation and interaction with KFH activities reflect customer's trust in our organized campaigns and events. Rendered advantages are determined based on a thorough study and verification of customers opinions and needs. KFH is always keen on achieving customers satisfaction, fulfil their aspirations, and achieve an added value on the bank products and services. He congratulated the winners and thanked them for choosing KFH.

The campaign participates in the promotion of the usage of cards in the local market, activation of merchants' sales and represents the continued efforts, in cooperation with Visa company, to achieve customer satisfaction, increase usage ratios and expand KFH market share in the field of banking cards.

The names of the winners were announced in a meeting at Q8 Pulse Radio, and they were contacted live on air under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry representative.