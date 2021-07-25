Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Kuwait
  Kuwait Stock Exchange
  Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P.
  News
  Summary
    KFH   KW0EQ0100085

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.

(KFH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KFH: Integrated Banking and Financing Solutions for SMES

07/25/2021 | 02:08am EDT

07/25/2021 | 02:08am EDT
The Executive Manager - SME banking - KFH, Homoud Al-Awadhi said that the bank plays a major role in supporting and financing small and medium enterprises, thus affirming the significance of this sector in the field of economy and growth.

Al-Awadhi indicated that KFH provides, through SME Banking Department, a diversified package of banking and finance services and solutions to fulfil the needs of the SME sector. He noted that the package includes cash finance services e.g., Murabaha, Tawarruq and Ijara and non-cash finance e.g., all types of letters of credit and letters of guarantee.

He added that KFH provides other services e.g. points of sale (POS) as well as all e-banking services that would facilitate the management of corporate accounts e.g. balance inquiries, bank transfers, employee salary transfer, viewing POS reports and many other sundry e-banking services.

Al-Awadhi reiterated that the significance of the SME Sector lies in the fact that it forms a potential seed for the emerging of major companies, thus providing job opportunities for the Kuwaiti youth at low capital costs. Also, the SME sector is characterized for using local resources at a large scale, supporting suppliers and merchants and enhancing the economic cycle. The SME sector contributes to the enhancement of self-sufficiency policies for certain commodities and services and plays its role in supporting domestic product.

Al-Awadhi highlighted KFH role in supporting and financing the companies affected by COVID19 pandemic, by providing facilitated finance services to SME and other economic entities which were affected by the Covid19 pandemic, thus aiming to cover the needs of these corporates and sectors and prevent the short term liquidity crises from turning into a solvency crises.

He added that the bank is fully compliant with the provisions of Law No. 2 for the year 2021 regarding the rescue of Small and Medium Enterprises from the impacts of the COVID19 pandemic. The law is available on KFH website for those interested. The website comprises all details concerning the rescue of SME including procedures, finance cost, beneficiaries, illegible parties and other details of the law as per the organizational framework set by the Central Bank of Kuwait

Financials
Sales 2021 855 M 2 844 M 2 844 M
Net income 2021 268 M 892 M 892 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,9x
Yield 2021 2,35%
Capitalization 6 387 M 21 203 M 21 254 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,47x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,98x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 51,7%
Chart KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,76 KWD
Average target price 0,51 KWD
Spread / Average Target -32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdulwahab Essa Abdulwahab Al-Rushoud Group Chief Executive & Treasury Officer
Shadi Ahmed Yacoub Zahran Group Chief Financial Officer
Hamad Abdulmohsen Hamad Al-Marzouq Chairman
Srood Amed Sherif Group Chief Information Officer
Abdullah Mohammed Abdullah Al-Haous Group Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.23.97%21 550
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK28.03%68 276
QATAR ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-0.53%11 144
ALINMA BANK32.14%10 805
MASRAF AL RAYAN (Q.P.S.C.)-2.87%9 176
BOUBYAN BANK K.S.C.P.34.95%7 752