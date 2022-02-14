KFH: "Jameati" Investment Plan Secures Higher Education for Children

Considering its pioneering role in offering unique solutions and innovative products, Kuwait Finance house (KFH) has continued its distinction in fulfilling customers aspirations and providing the best investment plans and solutions according to the highest international standards.

KFH is keen to meet the customers' desires in terms of achieving the highest levels of education for their children, which is the best investment, thus, to secure their university education. Therefore, KFH designed the long-term investment plan "Jameati" to prepare the children for a bright future.

The investment plan for university education "Jameati" provides solutions that enable customers to save monthly amounts, and provide higher investment profits on savings, in addition to takaful coverage.

Among the conditions of the investment plan is that the age of the son or daughter be less than 14 years, and the age of the customer must range between 21 and 61 years. The investment period ranges from 4 years to 18 years.

The investment plan "Jameati" advantages include the following: the investment amount or monthly payments may be amended at any time and the amounts shall be automatically transferred on monthly basis from the customer account to the flexible investment plan "Jameati" account. Also, the customer can withdraw 60% of the balance in the first year and 60% every year after the first withdrawal. The saving amount and accrued profit during the investment period shall fall due upon expiration of the investment plan. The investment plan can be cancelled at any time and the invested amount and profits accrued on the date of closing shall be refunded to the customer.

Long term investment plans provided by "KFH" encourage and inspire customers to enhance future planning and saving culture, determine family spending priorities and enhance chances of increasing family income through innovative and flexible solutions with rewarding investment returns.