KFH: Partnership between Qatar Airways Privilege Club and Baitak Rewards Program

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) announced its partnership with Qatar Airways Privilege Club through the Baitak Rewards Program. The partnership will allow members of Baitak Rewards to exchange their points for Avios, Privilege Club's new reward currency, using the Baitak Rewards mobile app or website. This new collaboration represents a significant addition for the program's customers, who will now be able to enjoy even more exciting rewards with Privilege Club, the loyalty program of the World's Best Airline as awarded by Skytrax.

The partnership will encourage and enhance the use of KFH credit and prepaid cards inside and outside Kuwait by providing KFH customers with more opportunities to spend Baitak points that they earn on every KD 1.

KFH Executive Manager Credit and Charge Card Products, Talal Al-Arbeed said that the new partnership with Qatar Airways Privilege Club is considered a new development in the rewards program which they have always worked to achieve. KFH customers will be able to exchange the earned points with Avios and enjoy award flights, cabin upgrades, extra baggage allowance, and even part-pay up to 50% of their flight bookings with the enhanced Cash + Avios.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Akbar Al Baker, said: "Through our latest collaboration with KFH, we are offering our Privilege Club members in Kuwait a new way to earn Avios with which they can access unique flight rewards and travel experiences, as they venture off to a new corner of the world and immerse themselves in new cultures."

Al-Arbeed emphasized that there are 3 different categories of cards in the Rewards Program. Each category determines the exclusive and special offers which the customer will get. Card categories include black cards and silver cards which entitle the holder to earn points and perform online shopping. Also, the holders may transfer KFH points to any other member in the program. As for the holders of green cards, they will be able to earn points through shops participating in Baitak Rewards program only. Total KFH points may be added within 24 hours after each purchase transaction which is qualified to earn points provided that the customer is not a participant in any other credit cards promotional program.

He reiterated that the program followed the several developments made on KFH credit cards including shape, services and advantages which are aimed to encourage customers to use cards and benefit from the available advantages mainly security and easy use. The banking cards have become a global language and a safe method for financial transacting especially during travel.

He said that KFH provided the most modern payment methods for customers locally and globally including digital wallet, smart watches, and mobiles in collaboration with the largest global applications: Samsung, Pay, Fitbit and Garmin including Visa and Mastercard. These cards are compatible with NFC technology, smart phones, iPad working on Android and IOS systems. KFH also launched several campaigns to enhance the use of credit cards and give customers a unique banking experience and several chances to win valuable prizes including a Land Rover (Defender). KFH had previously launched "Ready for Summer" campaign and another campaign for the use of digital wallets, smart watches, and mobiles by its customers through Samsung Pay, Fitbit and Garmin.