Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KFH   KW0EQ0100085

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.

(KFH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KFH: Spreading cusotmer awarness on finance regulations to employees and retirees

10/11/2021 | 06:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Acting Group Deputy General Manager -Products at Kuwait Finance House (KFH), Nehal AlMosalem emphasized the significance of educating customers and the public about various banking services and products provided to them as she believes in the importance of enhancing financial education for different society categories and achieving the best benefits from banking products and services.

To enhance public awareness on all types of personal finance operations, Almosalem added that finance transactions comprise two types: consumer finance which covers personal needs e.g., purchase of cars, furniture or acquiring beneficiary services such as educational and health services as well as other consumer purposes. The second type covers residential needs e.g., purchase, build or renovate private residence.

She stated in a press release, as part of supporting the banking awareness campaign "Diraya", that consumer finance is a 5-year mid-term personal finance not exceeding KD 25,000/-. Housing finance is a long-term personal finance for a maximum 15-year period and a cost not exceeding KD 70,000.

Almosalem added that to regulate the provision of personal credit facilities in a way that enables the customer to benefit from such facilities without being exposed to default risk, and to avoid burdening the customer with financial obligations, the Central Bank of Kuwait has enacted a set of controls that banks must adhere to when providing finance, whether for employees or retirees, considering the financial conditions of each of these two categories. She indicated that total monthly financial obligations shall not exceed 40% of the customer's net monthly salary for employees or 30% for retirees.

She highlighted the bank's role in providing financial advice regarding customer's needs and obligations and the risks of the increased financial obligations, providing all the information about the finance contract, clarifying the details of the finance process, e.g. rate of return/discount rate to the finance amount, number of installments, details of each installment and other information before signing the contract with the customer. In addition, the bank should give the customer a period of two days to review the contract and read the terms and conditions carefully, so that the customer would be aware of his rights and obligations under the contract before signing it.

KFH continues its endeavor to support "Diraya" campaign which was launched based on the Central Bank of Kuwait initiative in cooperation with the Kuwait Banking Union.

The campaign "Diraya" aims to spread awareness concerning customer's rights in personal finance operations, the mechanism to file complaints concerning banking services and diversified banking cards, the methods to avoid being exposed to fraud operations and spread awareness on the risks of encashments and high-risk investments. Also, it aims to highlight the banking sector role in general, and the banking products provided by the private sector, by introducing a set of instructions and information on regular basis through social media and various e-channels of the bank.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 10:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
06:42aKFH : Spreading cusotmer awarness on finance regulations to employees and retirees
PU
10/10KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Signs First Partnership of its Kind with Kuwait Society..
PU
10/10KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Wins Best Private Bank for Islamic Services Award
PU
10/07KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH wraps up 3rd Season of “FIFA 21” tournament..
PU
10/06ALESSA : Over 28 Automotive agencies and 44 brands under KFH Auto roof
PU
10/05KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : Al-Rushood Expresses KFH Support to Develop and Embellish K..
PU
10/04KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Capital Arranges the issuance of Sustainability Sukuk f..
PU
10/03KFH : Growth in Local and Foreign Trade Finance Transactions
PU
10/03ALOMAR : KFH Comes a Long Way in Transforming HR to Digitalization
PU
09/27AL-MUHAINI : Activating employees Role to raise awareness of "Diraya" Campaign
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 816 M 2 710 M 2 710 M
Net income 2021 240 M 795 M 795 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,2x
Yield 2021 1,96%
Capitalization 6 838 M 22 675 M 22 712 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,38x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,83x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 51,6%
Chart KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,82 KWD
Average target price 0,51 KWD
Spread / Average Target -37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdulwahab Essa Abdulwahab Al-Rushoud Group Chief Executive & Treasury Officer
Shadi Ahmed Yacoub Zahran Group Chief Financial Officer
Hamad Abdulmohsen Hamad Al-Marzouq Chairman
Srood Amed Sherif Group Chief Information Officer
Abdullah Mohammed Abdullah Al-Haous Group Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.32.75%22 675
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK48.56%76 171
ALINMA BANK51.42%13 066
QATAR ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C.)6.43%11 819
MASRAF AL RAYAN (Q.P.S.C.)0.88%9 414
BOUBYAN BANK K.S.C.P.41.60%8 075