KFH launches “With Your Card ..the Journey Begins” Campaign with Unique Prizes

In a distinguished and unique ceremony held at KFH Auto showroom in presence of the executive management and a large group of partners and concerned people, KFH had launched the campaign "With Your Card the Journey Begins", which is developed exclusively for the KFH Mastercard cardholders, in cooperation with Mastercard, Kuwait Airways Corporation - Oasis club and Ali Al-Ghanem & Sons Co. as part of KFH's efforts to offer customer's with unique benefits and enhance their banking experience.

In his speech during the campaign launch ceremony, KFH Group Acting DGM - Credit and Charge Card Products, Talal Al-Arbeed said: "As accustomed by our customers, our campaigns are unique, distinct, add value to customers experience and present valuable prizes to a large number of winners". He emphasized that the prizes of the "With Your Card the Journey Begins" campaign comprise of Oasis club travel miles and luxurious Land Rover cars (Defender).

Al-Arbeed added that the campaign will give 204 winners the opportunity to win by using KFH Mastercard credit and prepaid cards. He mentioned that transactions that qualify the customer to enter the draw will include all purchase transactions using KFH Mastercard credit and prepaid cards locally and globally where every KD 1/- local purchase transaction shall give the customer one chance to enter the draw while every KD 1/- global purchase transaction shall give the customer 10 chances to enter the draw.

Al-Arbeed said that the campaign shall continue for 4 months till 10th February 2022 and the campaign prizes shall be distributed as follows:

Draws for Kuwait Airways Oasis club Miles, 200 winners of travel miles (50 winners each month). Each winner shall get 50K miles from the Oasis club.

Draws for Land Rover (Defender) cars - 4 winners (one winner each month)

Furthermore, Al-Arbeed said that KFH shall execute, through the campaign "With Your Card the Journey Begins", a fully integrated program comprising of various events and activities for both customers and society. The program includes various competitions, prizes, and innovative events.

He mentioned that establishing a link between the prizes and the card usage inside and outside Kuwait shall enhance the usage of the cards in the local market, activate merchants' sales and achieve the mutual interest of KFH and its partners: Mastercard, Kuwait Airways Oasis club and Ali Al-Ghanem & Sons Co. and shall create an added value to the customers experience in shopping and banking services as targeted by KFH.

Al-Arbeed emphasized that KFH is always keen on enhancing cooperation with its partners to plan and execute several campaigns as this would reflect positively on the customer's satisfaction, usage volume, expand KFH market share and enhance KFH pioneering position in the banking cards market.

Finally, Al-Arbeed extended his gratitude and appreciation to Mastercard, Kuwait Airways Corporation and Ali Al-Ghanem and Sons Co. for their fruitful cooperation. Also, he appreciated the teamwork efforts extended by all KFH departments.

The launch of the campaign has remarkably impressed the audience and the followers of KFH accounts on social media channels. Many people and officials of all participating parties attended the launch in addition to many bloggers on social media who are concerned with travel and cars.

Campaign Launch Streaming

The campaign launch ceremony commenced with the drawing of the curtain in an innovative way followed by an elaboration on the details of the campaign through live streaming on KFH accounts on social media platforms.

The prizes were exhibited to the crowd in the form of plane model for Kuwait Airways while a Land Rover (Defender) car was exhibited in a separate platform at KFH Auto so that the audience would be acquainted with its design and features.

Mastercard

From her side, Nadia Al-Ghasasi, Country Manager, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Iraq, Mastercard said: "We are very pleased with our partnership with KFH in the campaign "With Your Card the Journey Begins". Our cardholders can benefit from the various benefits and great advantages which they expect from KFH Mastercard cards. They shall receive rewarding prizes when using the cards locally and abroad. Through our partnership with KFH we renew our commitment to provide our cardholders with a safe, comfortable and easy payment experience".

Kuwait Airways Corporation

From his side, Meshal Al Mutairi, Director - Commercially Important Persons at Kuwait Airways said: "I would like to welcome all members and customers to our campaign "With Your Card the Journey Begins". We are very pleased to launch a new campaign in partnership with KFH and in cooperation with Mastercard and Ali Al-Ghanem & Sons Co., we have decided to make this campaign unique and distinguished for customers by presenting valuable prizes including travel miles to different destinations as well as luxury cars. There will be several winners in the draws made by KFH for the holders of KFH Mastercard credit and prepaid cards. As we care about customer's comfort and shopping experience the customer will get rewarding miles and a chance to enter the draw for every KD 1/- purchase transaction using KFH Mastercard cards.

Our strategy in the national carrier loyalty program "Oasis Club" is to focus on customer in the first place. We have always promised our customers to provide all means of comfort and distinguished services in cooperation with our partners through recurring campaigns that would bring happiness and joy to our valuable members.

I would like, on this occasion, to inform all Oasis club members, as we promised them in our online programs, that they can now use KAC mobile application to view their balances and accounts. For those who have not updated their information I recommend that they visit or email our customer service to update their information and benefit from the application advantages.

Our valuable customers can benefit from the holiday packages for Economy class, Business class, first class and families at competitive prices by contacting 1806060 to avail the full service provided. A payment link is also provided on mobiles at any time or place and all destinations.

Last and not the least, I would like to thank you all for your concern and interest in this distinguished event. We are highly competitive and thrive to provide hospitability and warm welcome to all passengers. Our passengers' loyalty is the source of pride for all KAC employees".