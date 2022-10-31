Kuwait Finance House K S C P : High non-KFH customers demand for opening new accounts through XTMs

Kuwait Finance House (KFH), has announced that the new service that enables non-KFH customers to open a bank account through XTMs, has witnessed huge customers' demand during the past few days since its launch. This high-end service allows non-KFH customers to open a bank account in an automated, safe, and fast process through XTM branches available in 10 locations. Non-KFH customers wishing to open a bank account can communicate with a contact center agent through an XTM device using an audiovisual connection, enter the required information and then open an account at KFH instantly.

People benefitting from this step commended KFH's latest service and the ease of the integrated process required to complete the account opening request, describing it as realistic, accessible, and simple. They also praised KFH's customer service agents who provide valuable support and follow up until the customer receives his new account number and print his card within 3 minutes through the self-service printing machines, another service KFH offers exclusively at the market level.

The latest service affirms KFH's commitment towards digitalization, maximizing the role of technology to achieve financial inclusion, expanding its customers' portfolio and market share in addition to enhancing the quality and accessibility of KFH services, allowing the Bank to be closer to its current and potential customers.

It is worth noting that the service is available for residents and citizens alike of 15 years of age and above free of charge and without a requirement of an opening balance. The available types of accounts that customers can open at KFH are saving, electronic and AlRabeh accounts. It only involves one quick visit to the nearest KFH Go smart branch, where non-KFH customer can communicate with KFH staff through XTM. KFH Go smart branches are in 10 different areas across Kuwait as follows: KFH Auto-Shuwaikh showroom, the Avenues, Abdullah Al-Salem, Jabriya, AlSalam, Ishbiliya, Kuwait Airport, Abu Fatira, Mangaf and Sabah Al-Ahmad.

The customer can easily attach any documents required for the transaction directly through the XTM mini branch, and with the help of a customer service agent connected online during the process. After opening the account successfully, the customer can also print the ATM card within 3 minutes through the self-service printing machines located in the same e-branch. Thus, opening his account and receiving his card in record time.

KFH offers an easy banking experience through a unique self-service device "XTM" which offers several banking services available 24/7 allowing customers to benefit from different services and complete many transactions. Among the main services available through XTMs are: buying 10g gold biscuit and receiving it instantly by Self-service (Opening Gold Account is not required), cardless cash withdrawal up to K.D 5,000 through a video call with KFH agent using the civil ID, cardless cash deposit up to K.D 3,000 per day (150 Notes/ Each transaction) through a video call with KFH agent using the civil ID, cheque deposit by self-service or through a video call with KFH agent, money transfer between own accounts up to K.D 10,000 per day by self-service or through a video call with KFH agent, and money transfers to KFH or other banks' beneficiaries.

The XTM device also provides other services such as requesting and printing a cheque book, updating information using the civil ID through a video call with KFH agent, opening investment deposits, creating a Murabaha transaction, as well as requesting credit and prepaid cards.