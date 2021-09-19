Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KFH   KW0EQ0100085

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.

(KFH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Announces Gold Winners in Al-Rabeh Account Monthly Draw

09/19/2021 | 05:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has announced the winners of the monthly draw of Al-Rabeh account for the month of August. The winners of 1KG of gold were Asmaa Abdul Hamid Al-Qattan, Muhammad Zaid Al-Sarbel, Salem Ghazi Al-Mutairi.

Through monthly, quarterly and annual draws, KFH gives 45 Al Rabeh account holders the opportunity to win up to 77 KG of gold in prizes ranging from 1 to 3 KG of gold over a full year, in addition to the annual draw of a grand prize of 12 KG of gold.

The prizes are targeted to existing and new customers of Al-Rabeh account, with salaries not less than KD 500. When their salaries are transferred to the Al-Rabeh account, they will be eligible to win unprecedented prizes by being entered into the draws, which are: a monthly draw, except the month of December, with three individuals winning 1 KG of gold each, and a quarterly draw with 3 winners per draw winning 3 KG of gold each (except the fourth quarter draw, which has only one winner). At the end of the campaign, an annual draw is made to pick 3 winners, the first-place winner receives a grand prize of 12 KG of gold. The second-place winner receives 3 KG of gold and the third-place winner receives 2 KG of gold. The total number of winners is 45 customers, and the total prizes at the end of the campaign is 77 KG of gold.

Al-Rabeh account is available in Kuwaiti Dinar for individuals, with a salary transfer required for customers to enter the draw. Regarding the terms and conditions of the prizes and draws, a customer should deposit 3 salaries during the three months prior to the draw, and the minimum balance of the account should not be less than KD 50 at the end of each month during the three months prior to the draw. Every additional KD 50 in the account increases the customer's chances to win, thus with these benefits and rewards, Al-Rabeh account, is suitable for customers wishing to transfer their salaries and manage their personal accounts, with the possibility of saving and investing.

Al-Rabeh account confirms KFH's continued keenness to deliver premium products that meet customers' aspirations and enhance the bank's leadership in the market.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 19 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2021 09:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
05:42aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Announces Gold Winners in Al-Rabeh Account Mo..
PU
09/16KFH : SWIFT Payment Controls Service Offers Multiple Features
PU
09/14KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Inaugurates the 7th Edition of “Forsah&..
PU
09/12KFH : Ibrahim Al-Hammadi wins a 21 Ft. boat in the second monthly draw of the &l..
PU
09/12KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH raises awareness on loan encashment risks
PU
09/09KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Announces Winners of “Win with Hesabi&r..
PU
09/06AL-ROSHOOD : Digital Transformation is Not a Choice but a Must
PU
09/05KFH : Huge customers demand on “instant card issuance” service
PU
09/04ALEESA : KFH offers a variety of “MG” cars through its amazing lease..
PU
09/02KFH : Utilizing e-channels and social media to enhance the “Be aware&rdquo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 827 M 2 750 M 2 750 M
Net income 2021 240 M 797 M 797 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,5x
Yield 2021 2,00%
Capitalization 6 947 M 23 061 M 23 111 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,41x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,79x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 51,6%
Chart KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,83 KWD
Average target price 0,55 KWD
Spread / Average Target -34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdulwahab Essa Abdulwahab Al-Rushoud Group Chief Executive & Treasury Officer
Shadi Ahmed Yacoub Zahran Group Chief Financial Officer
Hamad Abdulmohsen Hamad Al-Marzouq Chairman
Srood Amed Sherif Group Chief Information Officer
Abdullah Mohammed Abdullah Al-Haous Group Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.34.86%23 061
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK41.87%72 758
ALINMA BANK48.58%12 823
QATAR ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C.)6.31%11 807
MASRAF AL RAYAN (Q.P.S.C.)-1.94%9 151
BOUBYAN BANK K.S.C.P.44.38%8 242