Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Announces Gold Winners in Al-Rabeh Account Monthly Draw

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has announced the winners of the monthly draw of Al-Rabeh account for the month of August. The winners of 1KG of gold were Asmaa Abdul Hamid Al-Qattan, Muhammad Zaid Al-Sarbel, Salem Ghazi Al-Mutairi.

Through monthly, quarterly and annual draws, KFH gives 45 Al Rabeh account holders the opportunity to win up to 77 KG of gold in prizes ranging from 1 to 3 KG of gold over a full year, in addition to the annual draw of a grand prize of 12 KG of gold.

The prizes are targeted to existing and new customers of Al-Rabeh account, with salaries not less than KD 500. When their salaries are transferred to the Al-Rabeh account, they will be eligible to win unprecedented prizes by being entered into the draws, which are: a monthly draw, except the month of December, with three individuals winning 1 KG of gold each, and a quarterly draw with 3 winners per draw winning 3 KG of gold each (except the fourth quarter draw, which has only one winner). At the end of the campaign, an annual draw is made to pick 3 winners, the first-place winner receives a grand prize of 12 KG of gold. The second-place winner receives 3 KG of gold and the third-place winner receives 2 KG of gold. The total number of winners is 45 customers, and the total prizes at the end of the campaign is 77 KG of gold.

Al-Rabeh account is available in Kuwaiti Dinar for individuals, with a salary transfer required for customers to enter the draw. Regarding the terms and conditions of the prizes and draws, a customer should deposit 3 salaries during the three months prior to the draw, and the minimum balance of the account should not be less than KD 50 at the end of each month during the three months prior to the draw. Every additional KD 50 in the account increases the customer's chances to win, thus with these benefits and rewards, Al-Rabeh account, is suitable for customers wishing to transfer their salaries and manage their personal accounts, with the possibility of saving and investing.

Al-Rabeh account confirms KFH's continued keenness to deliver premium products that meet customers' aspirations and enhance the bank's leadership in the market.