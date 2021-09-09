Log in
    KFH   KW0EQ0100085

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.

(KFH)
Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Announces Winners of “Win with Hesabi” draw

09/09/2021 | 02:52am EDT
: Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has announced Abdullah Al-Azmi as the winner of the Jeep Wrangler Sport, under the campaign 'Win with Hesabi' for youth, The car is the first of the 3 cars offered in the campaign that includes cash prizes worth 250 dinars for 10 winners per month.

Al-Azmi expressed his happiness by winning the car that he received from KFH Auto Showroom in Shuwaikh.

This campaign comes as part of KFH continuing efforts to add value to Hesabi customers including advantages, discounts, prizes, and exclusive rewards.

Once the social allowance is transferred to Hesabi program, customers enter the monthly draw on 10 prizes of KD250 each, in addition to 3 special draws on Jeep Wrangler Sport cars.

KFH offers 'Hesabi for Youth' with a variety of privileges as part of its continued endeavor to provide adequate customer care, innovate new products and services and fulfill the needs of all customers of various age categories and interests. Services and products are tailored to suit customers' needs and provide distinguished service as per global standards regarding quality, accuracy and speed.

Hesabi' program has been designed to meet the needs of youth and aspire for their active lifestyle. This program presents for youth many exclusive offers and a wide range of privileges including Hesabi ATM card with a unique design, eligibility to issue Hesabi prepaid card (as per credit regulations of KFH), distinguished offers and discounts etc.

KFH continues to launch marketing campaigns to reward youth customers. Hesabi for Youth represents the ambitions and expectations of youth category and copes with KFH aspirations to attract the largest portion of youth who represents the major part of Kuwaiti society. Also, the account represents KFH initiative to diversify banking services and products.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 06:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
