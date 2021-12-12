Log in
    KFH   KW0EQ0100085

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.

(KFH)
Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Announces Winners of “Win with Hesabi” draw

12/12/2021 | 01:26am EST
Kuwait Finance House (KFH) announced the winners of the 11th draw of "Win with Hesabi" campaign that offers 3 Jeep Wrangler Sport cars and cash prizes worth KD250 for 10 winners each month.

The draw was held at KFH Headquarters under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The winners are: Dana Al-Azmi, Fatima Al-Bannai, Sara Al-Azmi, Dana Al-Omar, Abdulwahab Al-Haddad, Aseel Al-Mutairi, Maha Al-Rukaibi, Sharifa Ershaid, Amani Al-Enezi, Salma Al-Dihany.

This campaign comes as part of KFH continuing efforts to add value to Hesabi customers including advantages, discounts, prizes, and exclusive rewards.

Once the social allowance is transferred to Hesabi program, customers enter the monthly draw on 10 prizes of KD250 each, in addition to 3 special draws on Jeep Wrangler Sport cars.

KFH offers "Hesabi for Youth" with a variety of privileges as part of its continued endeavor to provide adequate customer care, innovate new products and services and fulfill the needs of all customers of various age categories and interests. Services and products are tailored to suit customers' needs and provide distinguished service as per global standards regarding quality, accuracy and speed.

Hesabi" program has been designed to meet the needs of youth and aspire for their active lifestyle. This program presents for youth many exclusive offers and a wide range of privileges including Hesabi ATM card with a unique design, eligibility to issue Hesabi prepaid card (as per credit regulations of KFH), distinguished offers and discounts etc.

KFH continues to launch marketing campaigns to reward youth customers. Hesabi for Youth represents the ambitions and expectations of youth category and copes with KFH aspirations to attract the largest portion of youth who represents the major part of Kuwaiti society. Also, the account represents KFH initiative to diversify banking services and products.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 11 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 06:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
