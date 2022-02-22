Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Announces Winners of the 4th Draw in “With Your Card... the Journey Begins” Campaign

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has announced the winners of the Land Rover (Defender) car and the 50 winners of the 50K miles in the 4th draw of "With Your Card... the Journey Begins" campaign. The campaign was developed exclusively for KFH Mastercard cardholders, in cooperation with Mastercard, Kuwait Airways Corporation - Oasis club and Ali Al-Ghanem & Sons Co.

The winner of the Land Rover (Defender) is Saud Faleh Al-Nami. Also, KFH announced the 50 winners of 50K miles each through its social media accounts (KFHGroup).

On the sidelines of the draw held at KFH Auto showroom in presence of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry representative, KFH Executive Manager Credit and Charge Card Products, Talal Al-Arbeed said: "Congratulations to our 4th draw- winning customers in this campaign providing 204 winners with the opportunity to win by using KFH Mastercard credit and prepaid cards". He indicated that the campaigns launched by KFH are unique, distinguished and add value to customers experience.

Al-Arbeed explained that transactions that qualify the customer to enter the draw include all purchase transactions using KFH Mastercard credit and prepaid cards locally and globally, with every KD 1/- local purchase transaction giving the customer one chance to enter the draw while every KD 1/- global purchase transaction will give the customer 10 chances to enter the draw.

Al-Arbeed said that the campaign draw prizes would be distributed as follows:

Draws for Oasis club Miles, 200 winners of a journey according to customer's choice: (50 winners each month). Each winner shall win 50K miles from the Oasis club.

Draws for Land Rover (Defender) cars - 4 winners (one winner each month)

Al-Arbeed pointed out that winning prizes with card usage inside or outside Kuwait would enhance the use of cards in the local market, activate merchants' sales, serve the mutual interests of KFH and its partners and create an added value to the customers experience in shopping and banking services as targeted by KFH.

Al-Arbeed emphasized that KFH is always keen on enhancing cooperation with its partners to plan and execute several campaigns, as this would reflect positively on the customer's satisfaction, usage volume, expand KFH market share and enhance KFH pioneering position in the banking cards market. He stressed KFH`s keenness to enhance the security and comfortable features and valuable rewards as well as easy payment experience customers aspire to with KFH Cards.

(KFH EXIT) Event

On the other side, KFH has organized a program comprising several activities and events for customers and society as part of its campaign "With your card …. The journey begins". The program comprised also various competitions, prizes, and innovative events to ensure fulfilment of customers aspirations.

KFH organized the (KFH EXIT) event in Benaider as part of its campaign (With your card …. The journey begins) which was highly admired and appreciated by the audience.

The event comprised competitions and valuable gifts with the participation of 10 Kuwaiti businesses e.g., restaurants and cafes.

KFH has favored its Mastercard holders with exclusive advantages through its pavilion in the event. KFH has given a KD 4 discount for any project available in the event through its V-THRU application where customers with KFH Mastercard have got a special code to benefit from this discount. Total customers holding KFH Mastercard who have benefited from this special discount approximated 500 customers.

Also, a virtual walking competition was held during the event in cooperation with V-THRU application where the participants received prizes for achieving the required number of steps by walking in the same site and location.

KFH pavilion witnessed significant attendance by customers who have inquired about KFH new cards on the national festivals (Oasis - Signature - Platinum). These cards are environment friendly cards manufacturing wise. The cards carry a special design carrying the flag of Kuwait, bearing in mind that the quantity is limited.