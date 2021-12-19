Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KFH   KW0EQ0100085

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.

(KFH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Announces the Winner of Jeep Wrangler Sport

12/19/2021 | 01:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has announced Noura Faleh Al-Ajmi as the winner of the Jeep Wrangler Sport, under the campaign "Win with Hesabi" for youth. The car is the first of 3 cars offered in the campaign that includes cash prizes worth 250 dinars for 10 winners per month.

Noura Al-Ajmi expressed her happiness at winning the car which she received from KFH Auto Showroom in Shuwaikh.

This campaign comes as part of KFH continuing efforts to add value to Hesabi customers including advantages, discounts, prizes, and exclusive rewards.

Once the social allowance is transferred to Hesabi program, customers enter the monthly draw on 10 prizes of KD250 each, in addition to 3 special draws on Jeep Wrangler Sport cars.

KFH offers "Hesabi for Youth" with a variety of advantages as part of its continued endeavor to provide adequate customer care, innovate new products and services that fulfill the needs of all customers of various age categories and interests. Services and products are tailored to suit customers' needs and provide distinguished service as per global standards regarding quality, accuracy and speed.

Hesabi" program has been designed to meet the needs of youth and aspire for their active lifestyle. This program presents the youth with many exclusive offers and a wide range of privileges including Hesabi ATM card with a unique design, eligibility to be issued Hesabi prepaid card (as per credit regulations of KFH), distinguished offers and discounts etc.

KFH continues to launch marketing campaigns to reward youth customers. Hesabi for Youth represents the ambitions and expectations the youth category and serves KFH aspirations to attract the largest portion of youth who represent a major part of Kuwaiti society. The account is also part of KFH initiative to diversify banking services and products.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 06:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
01:40aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Announces the Winner of Jeep Wrangler Sport
PU
12/15KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH is the first local bank to be classified on Twitter
PU
12/14KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : Mutawa AlKazi Group Honors KFH
PU
12/13KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Wins 5 Awards in the Creativity and Distinction Categor..
PU
12/12KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Announces Winners of “Win with Hesabi” draw
PU
12/11KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Launches “Baitak Rewards” Program to Enhanc..
PU
12/09KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Raises Awareness on the Rights of Persons with Special ..
PU
12/07KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Offers Advanced Services to Enhance Employees Transform..
PU
12/06KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Capital Arranges and Manages the Sale Transaction of 10..
PU
12/05KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH hosts handicapped persons in a training program
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 798 M 2 635 M 2 635 M
Net income 2021 233 M 769 M 769 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 2,13%
Capitalization 6 919 M 22 797 M 22 850 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,67x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,94x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 51,6%
Chart KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,83 KWD
Average target price 0,56 KWD
Spread / Average Target -32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdulwahab Essa Abdulwahab Al-Rushoud Group Chief Executive & Treasury Officer
Shadi Ahmed Yacoub Zahran Group Chief Financial Officer
Hamad Abdulmohsen Hamad Al-Marzouq Chairman
Srood Amed Sherif Group Chief Information Officer
Abdullah Mohammed Abdullah Al-Haous Group Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.34.21%22 797
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK44.87%74 219
ALINMA BANK48.33%12 789
MASRAF AL RAYAN (Q.P.S.C.)9.05%12 620
QATAR ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C.)6.37%11 813
BOUBYAN BANK K.S.C.P.44.56%8 191