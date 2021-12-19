Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Announces the Winner of Jeep Wrangler Sport

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has announced Noura Faleh Al-Ajmi as the winner of the Jeep Wrangler Sport, under the campaign "Win with Hesabi" for youth. The car is the first of 3 cars offered in the campaign that includes cash prizes worth 250 dinars for 10 winners per month.

Noura Al-Ajmi expressed her happiness at winning the car which she received from KFH Auto Showroom in Shuwaikh.

This campaign comes as part of KFH continuing efforts to add value to Hesabi customers including advantages, discounts, prizes, and exclusive rewards.

Once the social allowance is transferred to Hesabi program, customers enter the monthly draw on 10 prizes of KD250 each, in addition to 3 special draws on Jeep Wrangler Sport cars.

KFH offers "Hesabi for Youth" with a variety of advantages as part of its continued endeavor to provide adequate customer care, innovate new products and services that fulfill the needs of all customers of various age categories and interests. Services and products are tailored to suit customers' needs and provide distinguished service as per global standards regarding quality, accuracy and speed.

Hesabi" program has been designed to meet the needs of youth and aspire for their active lifestyle. This program presents the youth with many exclusive offers and a wide range of privileges including Hesabi ATM card with a unique design, eligibility to be issued Hesabi prepaid card (as per credit regulations of KFH), distinguished offers and discounts etc.

KFH continues to launch marketing campaigns to reward youth customers. Hesabi for Youth represents the ambitions and expectations the youth category and serves KFH aspirations to attract the largest portion of youth who represent a major part of Kuwaiti society. The account is also part of KFH initiative to diversify banking services and products.