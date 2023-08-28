In line with its commitment towards investing in national competencies, Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has assigned Khaled Yousef AlShamlan as Chief Executive Officer KFH Kuwait. The assignment is part of the Bank's strategy to enhance performance towards growth at the local, regional, and global levels, in addition to developing its leadership capabilities internally.

With over 25 years of experience, AlShamlan is one of the distinguished national competencies who held numerous prominent leadership positions, most of which were at KFH. His appointment is consistent with KFH's imperatives of the changing phase in the banking arena which relies greatly on technology development, performance enhancement, raising competitiveness standards and continuous modernizing of all aspects of work.

AlShamlan will be responsible for the efforts aimed at further development in terms of customer experience, consolidating KFH's standing in the local market and enhancing its market share. He will also continue to lead the endeavors in digitization, products, and national talents development in addition to focusing on creativity and innovation, while maintaining the growth of KFH's financial indicators and expanding its strong performance within KFH Kuwait. He will be in charge of coordinating with KFH Group subsidiaries in Bahrain, Türkiye, Malaysia, Germany, and Saudi Arabia, empowering KFH to achieve the best sustainable growth rates in all its qualitative and quantitative indicators.

Since 2021, he has been at the helm as Group General Manager Retail Banking and afterwards as Group Chief Retail and Private Banking Officer. Prior to that, he held numerous prominent leadership positions at Kuwait Finance House including General Manager Corporate Banking - Kuwait from 2018 until January 2021, Deputy General Manager Individual Financing from 2016 until 2017, Deputy General Manager Corporate Real Estate Financing from 2015 until 2016, Executive Manager Corporate Real Estate Financing in 2014 and Executive Manager Credit Analysis in 2013.

AlShamlan received his bachelor's degree in economics from Kuwait University in 1995. He completed a 2-year specialized training program for graduates at Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA). In addition, he possesses vast experience in management and finance, has attended several specialized training programs from world-class institutions and has obtained ad-hoc certifications in his field of work.