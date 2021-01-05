Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Kuwait Stock Exchange  >  Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P.    KFH   KW0EQ0100085

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.

(KFH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Capital Wins “Best Islamic Fund Manager in the World' Award from Global Finance

01/05/2021 | 03:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KFH Capital Wins 'Best Islamic Fund Manager in the World' Award from Global Finance

KFH Capital, the investment arm of Kuwait Finance House Group (KFH), has won the 'Best Islamic Fund Manager in the World for the Year 2020'. The award is from the 'Global Finance' group, in the 13th edition of the awards given by the magazine annually.

Chief Executive Officer at KFH Capital, Abdulaziz Al-Marzouq said that KFH Capital's winning of the Best Islamic Fund Manager Award in the World for the year 2020, is well-deserved due to the achievements and contributions made by the company in meeting customer needs in services and investment products that are efficiently compatible with shariah principles. In addition, KFH Capital creates added value to the market, offering investment tools with good returns and a structure appropriate to the market's needs and customers' aspirations.

In a press release, Al-Marzouq added that KFH Capital Sukuk Fund was established in June 2016, as a fund licensed by the Capital Markets Authority for professional customers. Since then, the fund's performance was distinctive among similar funds in the region, ranking first among the nine Sukuk funds operating in the region's markets.

Al-Marzouq pointed out that, since its inception three and a half years ago, the fund maintained its top rank among the sukuk funds.

Al-Marzouq indicated that the main investment objectives of the fund were to achieve returns through regular distributions while preserving the capital, as well as facilitating, subscription and redemption for the fund's unit holders.

Global Finance bases its assessment on the opinions of professional financial analysts and experts from all over the world, and in accordance with accurate professional standards and methodology built to measure performance.

Global Finance, based in New York and founded in 1987, has a 33-year experience in international financial markets, with readers in more than 191 countries.

The magazine is an international reference for the financial sector, covering topics of corporate finance, joint ventures, capital markets, currencies, banks and risk management.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 08:55:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
03:56aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Capital Wins “Best Islamic Fund Manager..
PU
2020KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : IBS Honors KFH Employees for Obtaining the "Certi..
PU
2020KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Launches Al-Mutlaa Construction Financing Cam..
PU
2020KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH launches “Opening Bank Account Online&r..
PU
2020AL-ROSHOOD : KFH Pioneer in Keeping Abreast of Digitization and Adapting Quickly..
PU
2020KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : Al-Roshood Discusses Importance of Digital Transf..
PU
2020KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Inaugurates Revamped Hateen and Airport Branc..
PU
2020KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH to Launch Opening Bank Account Online for New..
PU
2020KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Signs Partnership with LinkedIn to launch Edu..
PU
2020AL-MARZOUQ : KFH Achieved KD 101.2 Million Net Profit until End of Q3 of 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 831 M 2 740 M 2 740 M
Net income 2020 142 M 467 M 467 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,1x
Yield 2020 0,67%
Capitalization 5 155 M 16 959 M 16 998 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 6,20x
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,06x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 51,3%
Chart KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,51 KWD
Last Close Price 0,68 KWD
Spread / Highest target -4,13%
Spread / Average Target -25,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mazen Saad Ali Saad El-Nahedh Group Chief Executive Officer
Hamad Abdulmohsen Hamad Al-Marzouq Chairman
Abdullah Mohammed Abdullah Al-Haous Group Chief Operations Officer
Shadi Ahmed Yacoub Zahran Group Chief Financial Officer
Srood Amed Sherif Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.-8.18%16 959
THE NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK-11.98%34 314
QATAR ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C.)0.29%11 106
MASRAF AL RAYAN (Q.P.S.C.)-0.44%9 312
ALINMA BANK-14.90%8 583
BOUBYAN BANK K.S.C.P.-6.96%5 617
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ