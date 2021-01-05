Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Capital Wins “Best Islamic Fund Manager in the World' Award from Global Finance

KFH Capital Wins 'Best Islamic Fund Manager in the World' Award from Global Finance

KFH Capital, the investment arm of Kuwait Finance House Group (KFH), has won the 'Best Islamic Fund Manager in the World for the Year 2020'. The award is from the 'Global Finance' group, in the 13th edition of the awards given by the magazine annually.

Chief Executive Officer at KFH Capital, Abdulaziz Al-Marzouq said that KFH Capital's winning of the Best Islamic Fund Manager Award in the World for the year 2020, is well-deserved due to the achievements and contributions made by the company in meeting customer needs in services and investment products that are efficiently compatible with shariah principles. In addition, KFH Capital creates added value to the market, offering investment tools with good returns and a structure appropriate to the market's needs and customers' aspirations.

In a press release, Al-Marzouq added that KFH Capital Sukuk Fund was established in June 2016, as a fund licensed by the Capital Markets Authority for professional customers. Since then, the fund's performance was distinctive among similar funds in the region, ranking first among the nine Sukuk funds operating in the region's markets.

Al-Marzouq pointed out that, since its inception three and a half years ago, the fund maintained its top rank among the sukuk funds.

Al-Marzouq indicated that the main investment objectives of the fund were to achieve returns through regular distributions while preserving the capital, as well as facilitating, subscription and redemption for the fund's unit holders.

Global Finance bases its assessment on the opinions of professional financial analysts and experts from all over the world, and in accordance with accurate professional standards and methodology built to measure performance.

Global Finance, based in New York and founded in 1987, has a 33-year experience in international financial markets, with readers in more than 191 countries.

The magazine is an international reference for the financial sector, covering topics of corporate finance, joint ventures, capital markets, currencies, banks and risk management.