  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KFH   KW0EQ0100085

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.

(KFH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Celebrates the Graduation of the 3rd Cohort of Leadership Development Program by Harvard Business Publishing

02/20/2022 | 03:21pm EST
Kuwait Finance House (KFH) continues its outstanding efforts in cultivating and refining employee experience and proficiency at the workplace by continuously investing in Leadership Development Programs in collaboration with the top international business schools.

Executive Manager Talent Management, Mohammed Al-Musalam stated that following the achievement of remarkable milestones in Talent Development and Succession Planning, KFH has celebrated the third cohort of graduates of the Building Leadership Excellence program delivered by Harvard Business Publishing, which was designed specifically for the needs of Middle Management staff and in accordance with global best practices.

Al-Musalam added that this program targets KFH emerging leaders and aims to support high performance and responsibility, as the program is being rolled-out for the third year in a row.

Al-Musalam pointed out that the Building Leadership Excellence program is part of a comprehensive program designed for the middle management at KFH and is an integral part of the Succession and Leadership Development Strategy.

Al-Musalam stressed the keenness to continue pushing nationals to occupy middle management and executive management positions due to the focus on promoting from within and through continuous development and preparation, which is one of the goals of Succession Planning.

Al-Musalam pointed out that KFH organized intensive courses in collaboration with Harvard Business Publishing, IMD and HEADSPRING, to enhance the Leadership capabilities at KFH for the upcoming preparation stages.

Al-Musalam stated that the Building Leadership Excellence program is divided into two modules: "Leading Teams" and "Leading the Business", where "Leading Teams" module focuses on developing a culture of accountability and ownership through efficient performance management, building a high performing team through introducing them to coaching and feedback tools, and creating a culture of trust and openness within the team.

With regards to the "Leading the Business" module, Al-Musalam explained that it focuses on developing a change mindset by understanding the value of continuous change which leads to effectively leading and implementing change initiatives. It also underlines the importance of understanding the value of strategic thinking,developing a strategic mindset, stakeholder management, and developing the ability to influence and manage senior stakeholders.

Al-Musalam pointed out that the program is delivered on high-end learning platforms powered by resources, recordings, case studies, and simulations.

Al-Musalam noted that the program was launched at the KFH Group level, contributing to increased harmony among Group Leaders.

Al-Musalam added that Talent Development and honing the skills of KFH staff is essential to the success of the organization, and is a major pillar in adapting to the trends in the banking industry, raising performance indicators, and improving efficiency.

Al-Musalam noted that KFH is continuously focusing on building the capabilities and enhancing the productivity of its employees, by providing them with superior training programs while ensuring continuous development, innovation, and relevance of the training programs to solidify KFH's competitiveness and adaptation with the accelerating developments in the banking industry to maintain KFH's leadership at all levels.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 20:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
