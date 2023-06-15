Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KFH   KW0EQ0100085

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.

(KFH)
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-13
0.7340 KWD   +0.41%
05:52aKuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Extends Strategic Partnership with Sadu House
06/13Kuwait Finance House K S C P : The Bank participated in the 2nd Kuwait PPP conference
06/12Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Signs Strategic Partnership with the Scientific Center
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Extends Strategic Partnership with Sadu House

06/15/2023 | 05:52am EDT
Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has extended its strategic partnership with Sadu House that was launched in 2019. The consistent partnership is part of KFH's efforts to sponsor and support initiatives that target all age groups and enhance the Bank's sustainability strategy, the heart of KFH's social role.

The partnership contributes to boosting the cultural and practical activities of Sadu House, in particular those related to spreading Kuwait's heritage in the art of weaving by introducing kids to traditional handicrafts, history of unique textiles such as Sadu and develop their skills and creative thinking, in addition to passing down the rich legacy of ancestors to the modern generation.

Among the programs KFH sponsors are (Fun with Weaving) and (Weaving School). The programs encompass workshops for KFH customers and staff in addition to social and cultural collaborations during national holidays including handicrafts and knitting lessons as well as new weaving skills. The partnership with AlSadu Society continues throughout the year by offering special and notable summer programs, in addition to programs targeting children of "Baiti" account customers.

Further, KFH collaborated with AlSadu Society to launch free workshops for kids under the Bank's strategic sponsorship of the first Winter Wonderland in Kuwait. The collaboration granted an opportunity to a larger group of kids to experience the heritage handiworks and familiarize themselves with historical and cultural legacy that would strengthen their bond with the community.

The strategic partnership also focuses on the environmental aspects as part of KFH's sustainability strategy and its (Keep it Green) initiative. All materials used in the workshops are made of recycled resources to convey an important message to the participating children about the importance of recycling and preserving the environment.

It is worth noting that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) included Sadu weaving on its List of Intangible Cultural Heritage, and AlSadu Society as an advisory organizer at UNESCO.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 09:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 417 M 4 599 M 4 599 M
Net income 2023 560 M 1 818 M 1 818 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,9x
Yield 2023 2,29%
Capitalization 10 744 M 34 873 M 34 873 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,58x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,00x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,73 KWD
Average target price 0,61 KWD
Spread / Average Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdulwahab Essa Abdulwahab Al-Rushoud Group Chief Executive & Treasury Officer
Shadi Ahmed Yacoub Zahran Group Chief Financial Officer
Hamad Abdulmohsen Hamad Al-Marzouq Chairman
Haitham Abdul Aziz Al-Terkait Chief Information Officer
Abdullah Mohammad Abu Alhous Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.-1.90%34 873
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK-1.52%58 927
ALINMA BANK4.45%18 143
BANK ALBILAD-10.80%10 579
ABU DHABI ISLAMIC BANK11.96%10 086
BOUBYAN BANK K.S.C.P.-15.12%8 218
