Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Extends Strategic Partnership with Sadu House

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has extended its strategic partnership with Sadu House that was launched in 2019. The consistent partnership is part of KFH's efforts to sponsor and support initiatives that target all age groups and enhance the Bank's sustainability strategy, the heart of KFH's social role.

The partnership contributes to boosting the cultural and practical activities of Sadu House, in particular those related to spreading Kuwait's heritage in the art of weaving by introducing kids to traditional handicrafts, history of unique textiles such as Sadu and develop their skills and creative thinking, in addition to passing down the rich legacy of ancestors to the modern generation.

Among the programs KFH sponsors are (Fun with Weaving) and (Weaving School). The programs encompass workshops for KFH customers and staff in addition to social and cultural collaborations during national holidays including handicrafts and knitting lessons as well as new weaving skills. The partnership with AlSadu Society continues throughout the year by offering special and notable summer programs, in addition to programs targeting children of "Baiti" account customers.

Further, KFH collaborated with AlSadu Society to launch free workshops for kids under the Bank's strategic sponsorship of the first Winter Wonderland in Kuwait. The collaboration granted an opportunity to a larger group of kids to experience the heritage handiworks and familiarize themselves with historical and cultural legacy that would strengthen their bond with the community.

The strategic partnership also focuses on the environmental aspects as part of KFH's sustainability strategy and its (Keep it Green) initiative. All materials used in the workshops are made of recycled resources to convey an important message to the participating children about the importance of recycling and preserving the environment.

It is worth noting that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) included Sadu weaving on its List of Intangible Cultural Heritage, and AlSadu Society as an advisory organizer at UNESCO.