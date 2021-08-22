Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Honored by COEP for Supporting Student Activities

In recognition of its role in the continuous support and sponsorship of students' graduation projects, Kuwait Finance House (KFH), was honored by the College of Engineering and Petroleum at Kuwait University (COEP) in the presence of representatives from the bank and the university.

KFH is the largest sponsor of graduation projects for COEP students from various disciplines, including mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, civil engineering, chemical engineering, computer engineering, petroleum engineering, industrial engineering and other scientific disciplines.

Acting President of Kuwait University, Dr. Bader Al-Badawi, praised the role played by KFH in supporting Kuwait University and the strategic partnership that extends for many years with KFH, which constitutes an added value for both parties, and the initiatives that the Bank is keen to present.

Senior Manager Public Relations at KFH, Faisal Alsurayye expressed his thanks for this honoring, which reflects the success of KFH's social responsibility program and its contributions and the fruitful cooperation between the college and the bank.

Al-Surayye stressed that KFH is keen to continue its approach in caring for Kuwaiti youth and encouraging their scientific research, creativity and innovation by highlighting their creative abilities and scientific achievements.

Director of the Engineering Training Center and Graduates at COEP, Dr.Duaij Al-Rukaibi praised the permanent cooperation and strong relationship between KFH and the college and the prominent role that the Bank plays in supporting students, especially in sponsoring graduation projects, as evidenced by sponsoring about 100 projects annually, in addition to participating in and sponsoring of exhibitions held by the college periodically.

Through sponsorship and support initiatives for Kuwaiti students and academic institutions in the country, KFH embodies the principle of community partnership with academic institutions and other government and private agencies in Kuwait.

KFH successfully contributes to the process of sustainable community development in various social activities and initiatives in the fields of health, education, youth, environment, promoting the spirit of social solidarity and others. The social activities and initiatives of KFH laid the foundations of leadership, excellence and sustainable community development.

KFH attaches great importance to cooperating with academic institutions and establishing strategic partnerships with them in the areas of internal scholarships, support for students' graduation projects, qualifying graduates' abilities, and attracting outstanding youth to work in KFH, in addition to exchanging research and supporting student conferences and clubs, along with other aspects of cooperation.