Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KFH   KW0EQ0100085

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.

(KFH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Honored by COEP for Supporting Student Activities

08/22/2021 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In recognition of its role in the continuous support and sponsorship of students' graduation projects, Kuwait Finance House (KFH), was honored by the College of Engineering and Petroleum at Kuwait University (COEP) in the presence of representatives from the bank and the university.

KFH is the largest sponsor of graduation projects for COEP students from various disciplines, including mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, civil engineering, chemical engineering, computer engineering, petroleum engineering, industrial engineering and other scientific disciplines.

Acting President of Kuwait University, Dr. Bader Al-Badawi, praised the role played by KFH in supporting Kuwait University and the strategic partnership that extends for many years with KFH, which constitutes an added value for both parties, and the initiatives that the Bank is keen to present.

Senior Manager Public Relations at KFH, Faisal Alsurayye expressed his thanks for this honoring, which reflects the success of KFH's social responsibility program and its contributions and the fruitful cooperation between the college and the bank.

Al-Surayye stressed that KFH is keen to continue its approach in caring for Kuwaiti youth and encouraging their scientific research, creativity and innovation by highlighting their creative abilities and scientific achievements.

Director of the Engineering Training Center and Graduates at COEP, Dr.Duaij Al-Rukaibi praised the permanent cooperation and strong relationship between KFH and the college and the prominent role that the Bank plays in supporting students, especially in sponsoring graduation projects, as evidenced by sponsoring about 100 projects annually, in addition to participating in and sponsoring of exhibitions held by the college periodically.

Through sponsorship and support initiatives for Kuwaiti students and academic institutions in the country, KFH embodies the principle of community partnership with academic institutions and other government and private agencies in Kuwait.

KFH successfully contributes to the process of sustainable community development in various social activities and initiatives in the fields of health, education, youth, environment, promoting the spirit of social solidarity and others. The social activities and initiatives of KFH laid the foundations of leadership, excellence and sustainable community development.

KFH attaches great importance to cooperating with academic institutions and establishing strategic partnerships with them in the areas of internal scholarships, support for students' graduation projects, qualifying graduates' abilities, and attracting outstanding youth to work in KFH, in addition to exchanging research and supporting student conferences and clubs, along with other aspects of cooperation.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 22 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2021 06:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
02:14aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Honored by COEP for Supporting Student Activi..
PU
08/18KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Participates in Graduation Ceremony of Colleg..
PU
08/17KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Announces Gold Winners in Al-Rabeh Account Mo..
PU
08/16KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Honors Outstanding Children of its Staff with..
PU
08/11KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : PACI applauds KFH E-Services and their continuous..
PU
08/10KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Organizes Seminar to Raise Awareness of E-Fra..
PU
08/05KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Announces Winners of “Win with Hesabi&r..
PU
08/03AL-MARZOUQ : KD 102.2 Million Net Profit for H1 of 2021; an increase of 79.5% co..
PU
08/03Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter..
CI
08/01KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH honors “Forsah” delegates to &ldq..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 855 M 2 841 M 2 841 M
Net income 2021 268 M 891 M 891 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,4x
Yield 2021 2,23%
Capitalization 6 738 M 22 379 M 22 400 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,88x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,36x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 51,6%
Chart KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,81 KWD
Average target price 0,50 KWD
Spread / Average Target -37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdulwahab Essa Abdulwahab Al-Rushoud Group Chief Executive & Treasury Officer
Shadi Ahmed Yacoub Zahran Group Chief Financial Officer
Hamad Abdulmohsen Hamad Al-Marzouq Chairman
Srood Amed Sherif Group Chief Information Officer
Abdullah Mohammed Abdullah Al-Haous Group Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.30.80%22 379
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK36.10%69 786
ALINMA BANK38.69%11 967
QATAR ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C.)5.38%11 703
MASRAF AL RAYAN (Q.P.S.C.)-0.99%9 240
BOUBYAN BANK K.S.C.P.44.56%8 258