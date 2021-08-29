Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Hosts “LOYAC” Students in a Condensed Training Program

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) received a group of the 'LOYAC' youth training program students to give them a training on KFH business and activities and enrich their knowledge and practical experience by directly identifying the nature of banking work and the services and products offered. This would help qualify them to be involved in practical life after their studies, ensure KFH commitment to achieve social responsibility and emphasize KFH keenness to develop national human resources by encouraging the culture of work and time investment.

Group Chief Human Resources Officer at KFH, Zeyad Abdullah Al-Omar said, during his meeting with the trainees at KFH head office, that the main goal of the training is to develop their abilities and inspire them to show their creativities and abilities by entering the practical life with utmost confidence and efficiency, thus encouraging the private sector companies to open the doors for them and grant them appropriate employment opportunities to match their skills.

Al-Omar emphasized KFH's interest in the fields of training, development and employment as fully integrated series of human resources activities. He referred to the 'Forsa' program which has permitted the delegation of a selected group of employees to receive training and development in various external work environments to alleviate youth abilities and skills considering the new technology requirements in various transactions.

Al-Omar emphasized that KFH concentrates on developing its employees' abilities, grow their skills and experiences, and open the door for innovative ideas and creative powers in an open and active work environment. This environment acts as an incubator to launch distinguished capabilities of employees, highlight their efficiencies, and achieve their visions and suggestions by providing all that is modern and innovative in the field of services and products. He indicated that this would be one of the main reasons of sustainability in growth and strengthening the leading role of KFH in various markets where it operates locally, regionally, and globally. Also, this would be one of the main elements that characterizes the work environment at the group level.

He advised trainees to avail this training opportunity and continue their educational career during their working life in the future considering that this would be one of the basic elements of success, development, and enhancement of individual's capabilities to perform duties and job assignments efficiently. Also, he emphasized that there are certain standards and calibers to determine the quality of performance and occupational compliance with global standards rules and regulations in all fields of business, especially the banking business which is considered as the nerve of economy and one of the most important drives of economic growth and development.

On their side, the trainees expressed their happiness to join KFH work environment as trainees and expressed their trust in KFH as a leading Islamic financial institution which would add a lot to their capabilities, experience, and practical life.

The program comprises a variety of valuable information and expertise in the basics of banking business, finance rules and regulations, investment standards, components of local and global economy as well as field visits and practical courses covering all KFH departments, thus giving the students a bigger opportunity to know the nature of banking business, departmental structure and the functions of each department and the harmony in the bank's work.

Selected trainees shall be exposed to different types of situations to measure their capabilities of working under pressure and the method of dealing with various situations under KFH supervision.

Needless to say that LOYAC is a voluntary non-profit organization that provides support and development to youth aging 6-30 years old. Most of the training programs will be free of charge to the students or sponsored by the organization. LOYAC receives support and care from various institutions which believe in the significance of its message and mission to develop youth and enhance partnership between the private sector, society and the public sector.