Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Launches Ramadan Program "Increase Good Deeds in Ramadan"

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has launched Ramadan program themed "Increase Good Deeds in Ramadan" that is full of social and voluntary initiatives focusing on sports activities, health awareness and daily interaction with the society.

The program includes Iftar campaign, Gergean events, sports and youth activities and competitions with valuable prizes. KFH has also collaborated with nutritionists and doctors to post videos on health awareness during Ramadan, as well as videos on traffic awareness in cooperation the Ministry of Interior. In addition, the program team will visit staff who continue to serve customers during Iftar time.

To affirm its leadership in social responsibility and its active role in community affairs, KFH program also includes providing hospitality service in mosques and Iftar meals for entities working during Iftar time.

Group Deputy General Manager Public Relations and Media, Yousef Abdullah Al-Ruwaieh said that KFH has always been keen on ensuring that the program of Ramadan "Increase Good Deeds in Ramadan" is diverse, including activities and events in various segments of society and promote the concept of social responsibility and sustainable development, and youth by keeping pace with technology and relying on innovation in several events using Mobile apps and virtual reality technology.

Iftar and Ramadan Basket

Al-Ruwaieh added that, during Ramadan, KFH voluntary team will prepare and distribute thousands of Iftar meals to people who are fasting in various governorates of Kuwait, as well as distributing Ramadan basket and Eid clothing to families in cooperation with Kuwait Red Crescent Society, indicating that the month of Ramadan represents an opportunity to enhance social responsibility, help the ones in need, and community participation in various events, stressing that this initiative, which KFH has been implementing annually, enhances the volunteer spirit, and contributes to instilling the concept of giving.

Hospitality service in mosques

He added that KFH Ramadan program provides hospitality service in several mosques in different regions in Kuwait during Taraweeh prayers, as well as during Qiyam prayers in the last ten days of Ramadan.

V-FIT virtual walking challenge

KFH cooperated with the V-Thru application to implement the walking challenge for the public through the V-FIT feature, indicating that the challenge, which will continue throughout the month of Ramadan, falls within the framework of encouraging the community to exercise and adopt a healthy lifestyle within the framework of the "Better Health for a Better Life" campaign.

Al-Ruwaieh added that the walking challenge allows obtaining credit on V-FIT application for walking steps, so that the balance can be used in purchase orders or contribute to the afforestation and greening campaign of Kuwait within the framework of the "Keep it Green" initiative to achieve a sustainable environment.

Gergean Events

Al-Ruwaieh said that KFH will implement several Gergean activities for children in different locations, noting that this initiative contributes to bringing joy and pleasure to children as well as preserving the Kuwaiti heritage.

Valuable competitions and prizes

The "Increase Good Deeds in Ramadan" program includes many competitions and prizes that enhance interaction and engagement with the public and customers through social media platforms. He indicated that the competitions will be variable and with valuable prizes to customers and employees on KFH accounts on social media channels.

"Qurra'a Baitik" Competition

Al-Ruwaieh added that KFH will organize during the holy month of Ramadan the "KFH Reciters" competition to recite the Holy Quran for the tenth year consecutively, indicating that the last edition of the competition witnessed a large turnout of contestants who have reached more than 80 contestants to reach the finals, for the age group under 25 years for males and females with 26 winners.

Qur'an application a gift from "KFH" to the public

Al-Ruwaieh pointed out that KFH offers the Holy Quran application to the public as a gift from KFH, noting that the application launched by KFH on iOS and Android devices has achieved a record number of users, as it exceeded the barrier of 10 million users.

KFH Social Media Channels

Al-Ruwaieh explained that KFH continues its efforts to employ its channels on social media to interact with the public and followers on various occasions.

Al-Ruwaieh stated that KFH will launch a series of awareness workshops in several fields that carry awareness tips and guidelines in cooperation with a group of distinguished sheikhs, health tips with doctors and nutritionists, awareness messages with the Ministries of Health and Interior, in addition to the daily Ramadan calendar, and coverage of KFH events and activities related to the holy month.

KFH Voluntary Team

Al-Ruwaieh pointed out that KFH voluntary team plays a major social role by implementing and supervising all initiatives of the Ramadan program, which is important in promoting the culture of volunteerism among youth and instilling the concept of giving among members of society, pointing out that KFH is characterized by a track record of voluntary activities and a clear imprint in social contributions, especially in the holy month of Ramadan.

A pillar in sustainable development

Al-Ruwaieh stressed the progress of community contributions and strategic initiatives and supporting all volunteer work in a way that confirms KFH's leadership in social responsibility, which constitutes a key pillar in sustainable development in various environmental, health, social, educational and sports aspects.