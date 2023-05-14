Advanced search
    KFH   KW0EQ0100085

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.

(KFH)
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-10
0.7310 KWD   +0.41%
07:27aKuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Launches (You Deserve) Salary Transfers Campaign
PU
05/07Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Participates in AAOIFI21 Shari'a Board Conference
PU
05/02Kuwait Finance House K S C P : Analysts Conference Presentation Q (1/2023)
PU
Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Launches (You Deserve) Salary Transfers Campaign

05/14/2023
Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has launched its campaign (You Deserve) encouraging Kuwaiti customers to transfer their salaries to KFH. The new campaign comprises rewards and offers that are geared to the interests and aspirations of different customer segments including a guaranteed cash gift of up to K.D 400, up to 40,000 Baitak bonus points, a cash gift of K.D 100 when nominating a new Kuwaiti customer for salary transfer, a chance to win cash prizes and Gold biscuit among 536 winners with the Al-Rabeh account, in addition to the unprecedented Emergency Cash service that allows the customer to withdraw part of the salary in advance immediately and without fees through KFH applications.

KFH Group Deputy General Manager- Products, Nehal Almosalem said that the campaign is a confirmation of KFH's continuous keenness to offer the best benefits to its customers, with the aim of encouraging them to benefit from Al-Rabeh account by transferring their salaries & enjoy the various advantages and the distinguished prizes it offers. She expressed her confidence that KFH customers will benefit from the many privileges offered by the Bank.

She added that the customer is able to open Al-Rabeh account without any fees or cost, with an ATM card free for the first year, pointing out that Al-Rabeh is a saving account for salary transfer which offers annual distributions and opportunities to win K.D 1,500 weekly for ten winners, a chance to win 1 kilo of Gold per month for one winner, and K.D 25,000 for one winner every quarter.

The customer may enter the weekly, monthly and quarterly draws when a minimum of three salary transfers are deposited in the account three months prior to the draw date.

It is worth noting that KFH offers a range of banking products that are tailored to the needs and aspirations of different customer segments such as KFH long-term investment plans, which encourage and motivate customers to promote a culture of planning and saving, prioritizing family spending, and enhancing opportunities to increase family income through innovative and flexible solutions with good annual investment returns.

KFH also offers the Gold Account enabling customers to save or invest in gold bullions, ensuring the highest standards of security and facilitating means to buy and sell gold through all KFH banking branches and electronic channels.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 14 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2023 11:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 487 M 4 847 M 4 847 M
Net income 2023 560 M 1 825 M 1 825 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,7x
Yield 2023 2,34%
Capitalization 10 700 M 34 879 M 34 879 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,20x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,84x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 61,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,73 KWD
Average target price 0,61 KWD
Spread / Average Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdulwahab Essa Abdulwahab Al-Rushoud Group Chief Executive & Treasury Officer
Shadi Ahmed Yacoub Zahran Group Chief Financial Officer
Hamad Abdulmohsen Hamad Al-Marzouq Chairman
Haitham Abdul Aziz Al-Terkait Chief Information Officer
Abdullah Mohammad Abu Alhous Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.-2.30%34 879
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK-2.97%57 989
ALINMA BANK-3.07%16 825
BANK ALBILAD-10.46%10 612
ABU DHABI ISLAMIC BANK17.67%10 603
BOUBYAN BANK K.S.C.P.-17.64%8 008
