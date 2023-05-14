Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Launches (You Deserve) Salary Transfers Campaign

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has launched its campaign (You Deserve) encouraging Kuwaiti customers to transfer their salaries to KFH. The new campaign comprises rewards and offers that are geared to the interests and aspirations of different customer segments including a guaranteed cash gift of up to K.D 400, up to 40,000 Baitak bonus points, a cash gift of K.D 100 when nominating a new Kuwaiti customer for salary transfer, a chance to win cash prizes and Gold biscuit among 536 winners with the Al-Rabeh account, in addition to the unprecedented Emergency Cash service that allows the customer to withdraw part of the salary in advance immediately and without fees through KFH applications.

KFH Group Deputy General Manager- Products, Nehal Almosalem said that the campaign is a confirmation of KFH's continuous keenness to offer the best benefits to its customers, with the aim of encouraging them to benefit from Al-Rabeh account by transferring their salaries & enjoy the various advantages and the distinguished prizes it offers. She expressed her confidence that KFH customers will benefit from the many privileges offered by the Bank.

She added that the customer is able to open Al-Rabeh account without any fees or cost, with an ATM card free for the first year, pointing out that Al-Rabeh is a saving account for salary transfer which offers annual distributions and opportunities to win K.D 1,500 weekly for ten winners, a chance to win 1 kilo of Gold per month for one winner, and K.D 25,000 for one winner every quarter.

The customer may enter the weekly, monthly and quarterly draws when a minimum of three salary transfers are deposited in the account three months prior to the draw date.

It is worth noting that KFH offers a range of banking products that are tailored to the needs and aspirations of different customer segments such as KFH long-term investment plans, which encourage and motivate customers to promote a culture of planning and saving, prioritizing family spending, and enhancing opportunities to increase family income through innovative and flexible solutions with good annual investment returns.

KFH also offers the Gold Account enabling customers to save or invest in gold bullions, ensuring the highest standards of security and facilitating means to buy and sell gold through all KFH banking branches and electronic channels.