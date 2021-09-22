Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KFH   KW0EQ0100085

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.

(KFH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Launches a Back-to-School Grand Financing Campaign

09/22/2021 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) Executive Manager - Automobiles & Equipment - Ahed Alessa said that KFH has launched Back-to-School grand financing campaign titled "we are back with happiness" that includes several financings offers.

The campaign provides an opportunity to avail several services and advantages provided to KFH customers and other banks on the start of a new scholastic year. It is a compacted campaign comprising several investment and finance products and programs. The campaign covers customers interested in purchasing or leasing new or used cars or boats, obtain educational finance, finance against a financial guarantee, open "Hesabi" account or investment plans "Jameati" during the period 12/09 - 12/10 at all KFH showrooms and branches.

Alessa emphasized in a press release that KFH provides, through the campaign, several advantages including 0% profit on new cars as part of a selected group presented by the agents including" Infinity, GMC, Porsche, Mercedes, BMW, Nissan, Honda, WW, Haval, Great Wall, Chery, Gator, Terralord" to fulfill the needs of all customers of luxurious and economic cars in addition to the competitive prices on a variety of cars as part of the leasing product with maintenance including "Toyota, Infinity, Lexus, WW, GMC. Kia and Jack" as well as used cars.

Regarding boats, marine equipment, motorcycles, the campaign provides multiple advantages e.g., a grace period for the first instalment maturity, no salary transfer certificate required, finance with competitive profit margin in addition to other advantages provided by various companies to KFH customers on a selected category of motorcycles.

He added that, for the finance vs financial guarantee customers the campaign offers competitive profit with a finance period approximating 10 years and flexible settlement methods. He indicated that this facility is a trade finance facility offered to individuals against a full financial guarantee on the total debt. Attachment shall be implemented on fixed deposits or customer's personal saving account. The product provides full coverage for the commercial needs of the individual. The finance limit shall be determined based on the value of the deposit or the attached amount from the saving account. The product provides other advantages including continued profit on deposits throughout the credit period, speedy completion of transactions and competitive profit.

Regarding "Hesabi" program, he said that KFH has offered "Hesabi" program with qualitative advantages as part of its continuous care of various customer categories, ages and interests. The product fulfils their need to obtain a distinguished service as per certain standards and methods that match global standards regarding quality, accuracy, and speed.

As soon as the social allowance is transferred to "Hesabi" program the customer enters the monthly draw on KD 250/- prize for 10 winners monthly in addition to monthly draws on 3 cars (Jeep Wrangler Sport) during the campaign "Win with Hesabi" for youth. Hesabi card is a prepaid card issued by KFH to "Hesabi" customers which provides special discounts for the holders as well as a prolonged prizes program during the year.

He indicated that the best investment for children is their university education. Accordingly, KFH has designed an investment plan for a long-term higher education "Jameati" to achieve a bright future for them by saving monthly amounts. According to "Jameati" plan the customer may withdraw 60% of the balance in the first year and 60% every year after the first withdrawal. The targeted amount may reach KD 120 Thousand. The investment plan "Jameati" is included in the Takaful Insurance. The Takaful insurance policy is issued automatically in the customer's name. In case of death or total disability (due to sickness or accident) during the plan term the Takaful insurance policy shall cover the remaining unpaid part of the targeted amount.

Alessa emphasized that the campaign contributes to the enhancement of the local market and the businesses of agents and suppliers. The campaign grants customers remarkable advantages to achieve their aspirations and needs as part of KFH endeavor to provide the best services, preserve customers base, attract new customers, increase KFH market share, highlight KFH role as a pioneer in driving economy. He added that KFH has made outstanding contributions to the retail market at the local level and contributed to the activation of the internal trade movement by diversifying its finance products and activities.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 10:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
06:12aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Launches a Back-to-School Grand Financing Campaign
PU
09/20KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Wins Best Domestic Bank in Kuwait 2021 Award
PU
09/20KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH-Bahrain Introduces Exclusive Financing Offers for Durra..
PU
09/19KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Announces Gold Winners in Al-Rabeh Account Monthly Draw
PU
09/16KFH : SWIFT Payment Controls Service Offers Multiple Features
PU
09/14KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Inaugurates the 7th Edition of “Forsah” Pro..
PU
09/12KFH : Ibrahim Al-Hammadi wins a 21 Ft. boat in the second monthly draw of the “Ready..
PU
09/12KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH raises awareness on loan encashment risks
PU
09/09KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Announces Winners of “Win with Hesabi” draw
PU
09/06AL-ROSHOOD : Digital Transformation is Not a Choice but a Must
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 827 M 2 750 M 2 750 M
Net income 2021 240 M 797 M 797 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,3x
Yield 2021 2,02%
Capitalization 6 897 M 22 886 M 22 944 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,34x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,73x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 51,6%
Chart KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,82 KWD
Average target price 0,55 KWD
Spread / Average Target -33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdulwahab Essa Abdulwahab Al-Rushoud Group Chief Executive & Treasury Officer
Shadi Ahmed Yacoub Zahran Group Chief Financial Officer
Hamad Abdulmohsen Hamad Al-Marzouq Chairman
Srood Amed Sherif Group Chief Information Officer
Abdullah Mohammed Abdullah Al-Haous Group Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.33.88%22 886
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK39.10%71 318
ALINMA BANK47.34%12 713
QATAR ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C.)4.97%11 657
MASRAF AL RAYAN (Q.P.S.C.)-1.77%9 168
BOUBYAN BANK K.S.C.P.42.16%8 113