    KFH   KW0EQ0100085

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.

(KFH)
Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Launches “Baitak Rewards” Program to Enhance Credit Cards Usage

12/11/2021 | 06:06am EST
Kuwait Finance House "KFH" launched a new program to enhance the usage of KFH credit and charge cards inside and outside Kuwait "Baitak Rewards". A permanent free program which enables customers, when using their credit or charge cards - Hesabi - in shopping, to receive points on every purchase transaction starting from KD 1/-. The points may be used later to make other purchases from the shops participating in program. The points are registered, converted and used for purchasing through an application downloaded on mobile or "Baitak Rewards" program webpage.

KFH Group Acting DGM - Credit and Charge Card Products, Talal Al-Arbeed said that the program is part of KFH endeavor to enhance customers advantages and achieve their satisfaction. He indicated that for each KD 1/- purchases inside and outside Kuwait, the customer earns certain points which can be used to make purchases from a group of more than 150 most reputable and high-class shops and service points. The holders of related KFH cards shall be automatically registered in "Baitak Rewards" program, where points can be replaced by an e-coupon through "Baitak Rewards" application on mobile or webpage directly at the concerned shops. There are special offers accompanying the launch of the new "Baitak Rewards" program e.g., 1000 points for customers downloading the rewards program for the first time.

He added that the program, in its initial stage, comprises a group of highly reputable and distinguished global trademark companies in various sectors. More than 150 companies have participated in the program and more new partners are being invited to participate to provide more options in the reward program for the holders and users of KFH credit cards covered in the program.

Al-Arbeed explained that there are 3 different card categories with Baitak Rewards program. Each category contains exclusive offers customer may avail. Categories include black and silver cards. Cardholders of both categories may earn points through local and international shops by using all points of sale and e-marketing. Also, they may transfer KFH points to any other member in the program. Green card holders may earn points through shops participating in Baitak Reward program only. KFH total points are added automatically within 24 after each purchase transaction which is qualified to earn points, provided that the customer should not be a participant in any other promotional program for the cards.

Al-Arbeed said: "We shall soon witness a new development in the Reward Program. KFH customer will be able to exchange the earned points to purchase travel tickets, hotel reservations, car leasing, and making donations to charity institutions. In addition, a new facility shall be made available soon, allowing KFH reward program points to be exchanged for the reward points of other programs.

He emphasized that the program is the outcome of several developments made on KFH cards including shape, services, and advantages to encourage customers to further use the cards and benefit from the advantages namely security and easy usage. Cards have become a global language and a secured method in financial transactions, especially during travel. Credit cards are the new modern method of purchasing worldwide. He indicated that KFH has launched the products of "Oasis Club" credit card in collaboration with Kuwait Airways which includes "Oasis Club" MasterCard World Elite, which is allocated exclusively to private banking customers, and KFH "Oasis Club" MasterCard World which is allocated to Tammayoz and Ruwwad customers and qualified persons.

He added: KFH has provided highly advanced payment methods locally and globally to customers e.g., digital wallet, smart watches and mobiles in collaboration with three global applications Samsung Pay, Fitbit and Garmin which include Visa and MasterCard and working at points of sale compatible with NFC technology, smart phones and iPads operating on iOS and Android systems. Also, KFH has launched several campaigns to enhance the usage of credit cards, the last of which was the campaign "With Your Card…. The Journey Begins" with KFH MasterCard which gives customers a unique and distinguished banking experience and several opportunities to win valuable prizes, Land Rover (Defender) and milage from Kuwait Airways Corporation-Oasis club. Also, it had launched earlier a campaign "Ready for Summer" and a campaign for the usage of smart phones and watches to its customers Samsung Pay, Fitbit and Garmin.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 11 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2021 11:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
