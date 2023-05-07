Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Participates in AAOIFI21 Shari'a Board Conference

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) Group is participating as the main sponsor in AAOIFI Annual Shari'a Board Conference, organized by the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) in cooperation with the Central Bank of Bahrain, to be held in Bahrain on May 7 and 8.

KFH's participation stems from its keenness to develop the Islamic banking industry and to continue supporting the advancement of financial products and services in accordance with Shari'a, as the conference is one of the most prominent gatherings of Shari'a scholars and decision-makers to discuss various topics and developments in the Islamic financial industry worldwide.

The conference gathered scholars, leaders, and experts in the Islamic financial industry as well as senior officials of central banks and supervisory authorities. Through six panel discussions, the conference will discuss the Shari'a aspects related to the Islamic financial industry within the framework of Shari'a governance for its institutions. It will also feature several live and virtual dialogue sessions over two days, in which a group leaders of the Islamic financial industry will present their visions for the development of Islamic banking, navigating challenges to uphold Shari'a principles in transactions, while addressing the issues at hand.

KFH Group's participation in the conference represents an opportunity to exchange ideas, visions, and concepts with leaders' specialists in the Islamic banking industry, and to review the most important issues and topics in Islamic banking that require practical solutions and applications, especially that the Islamic banking sector needs continuous research and development efforts to address various issues facing its development.

Established in 1991 in the Kingdom of Bahrain, AAOIFI is one of the leading international non-profit organizations supporting Islamic financial institutions, with significant professional achievements, mainly the issuance of 100 standards to date in the fields of accounting, auditing, business ethics and governance.