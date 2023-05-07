Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KFH   KW0EQ0100085

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.

(KFH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-03
0.7380 KWD   +1.10%
01:51aKuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Participates in AAOIFI21 Shari'a Board Conference
PU
05/02Kuwait Finance House K S C P : Analysts Conference Presentation Q (1/2023)
PU
05/02Kuwait Finance House K S C P : العرض التقديمي لمؤتمر المحللين الربع (1/2023)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Participates in AAOIFI21 Shari'a Board Conference

05/07/2023 | 01:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) Group is participating as the main sponsor in AAOIFI Annual Shari'a Board Conference, organized by the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) in cooperation with the Central Bank of Bahrain, to be held in Bahrain on May 7 and 8.

KFH's participation stems from its keenness to develop the Islamic banking industry and to continue supporting the advancement of financial products and services in accordance with Shari'a, as the conference is one of the most prominent gatherings of Shari'a scholars and decision-makers to discuss various topics and developments in the Islamic financial industry worldwide.

The conference gathered scholars, leaders, and experts in the Islamic financial industry as well as senior officials of central banks and supervisory authorities. Through six panel discussions, the conference will discuss the Shari'a aspects related to the Islamic financial industry within the framework of Shari'a governance for its institutions. It will also feature several live and virtual dialogue sessions over two days, in which a group leaders of the Islamic financial industry will present their visions for the development of Islamic banking, navigating challenges to uphold Shari'a principles in transactions, while addressing the issues at hand.

KFH Group's participation in the conference represents an opportunity to exchange ideas, visions, and concepts with leaders' specialists in the Islamic banking industry, and to review the most important issues and topics in Islamic banking that require practical solutions and applications, especially that the Islamic banking sector needs continuous research and development efforts to address various issues facing its development.

Established in 1991 in the Kingdom of Bahrain, AAOIFI is one of the leading international non-profit organizations supporting Islamic financial institutions, with significant professional achievements, mainly the issuance of 100 standards to date in the fields of accounting, auditing, business ethics and governance.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 06 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2023 05:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
01:51aKuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Participates in AAOIFI21 Shari'a Board Conference
PU
05/02Kuwait Finance House K S C P : Analysts Conference Presentation Q (1/2023)
PU
05/02Kuwait Finance House K S C P : العرض الت&#..
PU
04/30Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH posts historic net profit for shareholders of KD 162.1 ..
PU
04/30Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
03/27Kuwait Finance House K S C P : Supplementary Disclosure Minutes of Meetings KFH Ordinary a..
PU
03/27Kuwait Finance House K S C P : افصاح مكم&#..
PU
03/27Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P.(BAX:KFH) added to Bahrai..
CI
03/22Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH launches SMS notification service for trade finance tra..
PU
03/20Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Launches Ramadan Program "Increase Good Deeds in Ramada..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 487 M 4 854 M 4 854 M
Net income 2023 560 M 1 828 M 1 828 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,9x
Yield 2023 2,32%
Capitalization 10 803 M 35 265 M 35 265 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,27x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,91x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,74 KWD
Average target price 0,61 KWD
Spread / Average Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdulwahab Essa Abdulwahab Al-Rushoud Group Chief Executive & Treasury Officer
Shadi Ahmed Yacoub Zahran Group Chief Financial Officer
Hamad Abdulmohsen Hamad Al-Marzouq Chairman
Haitham Abdul Aziz Al-Terkait Chief Information Officer
Abdullah Mohammad Abu Alhous Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.-1.36%35 265
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK-2.57%58 244
ALINMA BANK-4.30%16 617
BANK ALBILAD-8.89%10 803
ABU DHABI ISLAMIC BANK18.55%10 681
BOUBYAN BANK K.S.C.P.-14.99%8 278
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer