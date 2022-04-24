Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KFH   KW0EQ0100085

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.

(KFH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  04-20
0.9800 KWD   -0.51%
03:39aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Participates in Iftar Initiative in Collaboration with Kuwait and Jordan Red Crescent
PU
04/21AL-MARZOUQ : KD 69.5 Million Net Profit to Shareholders for Q1 of 2022
PU
04/21KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Honors the Winners of “KFH Reciters” Competition
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Participates in Iftar Initiative in Collaboration with Kuwait and Jordan Red Crescent

04/24/2022 | 03:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As part of its Ramadan campaign "Increase good deeds in Ramadan", Kuwait Red Crescent Society has held, with the support and finance from Kuwait Finance House (KFH), the Iftar initiative in the Jordanian capital "Amman". Iftar included 1000 families. Eid clothes were distributed in the form of purchase coupons. Entertainment and educational events were organized for children and gifts were presented to them.

This initiative comes as part of KFH voluntary human and social efforts which were extended inside and outside Kuwait through a series of joint fruitful cooperation programs with the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, thus aiming to lift the suffering of certain needy society segments.

In cooperation with Jordan Red Crescent Society and in coordination with the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, KFH voluntary team has prepared and distributed meals to the needy people and shared with them the Ramadan Iftar Meal through the Group Iftar Initiative.

Commenting on KFH social role, KFH Senior Manager - Social Media and Public Relations Services, Abdullah Al-Saif said that "The initiatives which we perform during the holy month of Ramadan are part of our cooperation with the Kuwait and Jordan Red Crescent. They comprise the preparation and distribution of 15 thousand Iftar meals during Ramadan, distribution of Eid clothing to needy families, organizing other events and the distribution of food baskets in the beginning of the month"

As part of the strategic partnership between the two parties KFH supports the Kuwait Red Crescent Society to execute aid and medical projects in Jordan in cooperation with the Jordan Red Crescent Society. The agreement includes supporting winter clothing initiatives, medical aid, participation of Kuwaiti doctors in surgical operations, provision of one year food supply, a clinic, covering the medication costs of cancer patients from the Syrian refuges and Ghaza step citizens in Jordan and other social activities.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 24 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2022 07:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
03:39aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Participates in Iftar Initiative in Collaboration with ..
PU
04/21AL-MARZOUQ : KD 69.5 Million Net Profit to Shareholders for Q1 of 2022
PU
04/21KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Honors the Winners of “KFH Reciters” Compet..
PU
04/19KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Launches Walking Competition in Collaboration with &ldq..
PU
04/18KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH holds Gergean event for kids at Avenues Mall
PU
04/17KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Provides Hospitality Service to Worshipers in Mosques i..
PU
04/17KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Distributes Iftar Meals in Various Locations in Kuwait
PU
04/12KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : Dividend Distribution 12/4/2022
PU
04/12KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : “KFH” Core Partner in Success of “Be Awar..
PU
04/12KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Distributes Iftar Meals in Various Locations in Kuwait
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 889 M 2 905 M 2 905 M
Net income 2022 233 M 761 M 761 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,8x
Yield 2022 1,65%
Capitalization 9 023 M 29 468 M 29 468 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,1x
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,35x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,98 KWD
Average target price 0,59 KWD
Spread / Average Target -39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdulwahab Essa Abdulwahab Al-Rushoud Group Chief Executive & Treasury Officer
Shadi Ahmed Yacoub Zahran Group Chief Financial Officer
Hamad Abdulmohsen Hamad Al-Marzouq Chairman
Srood Amed Sherif Group Chief Information Officer
Abdullah Mohammed Abdullah Al-Haous Group Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.29.57%29 468
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK13.51%86 459
ALINMA BANK69.66%21 678
MASRAF AL RAYAN (Q.P.S.C.)23.88%14 684
BOUBYAN BANK K.S.C.P.20.42%9 877
BANK ALJAZIRA58.55%6 690