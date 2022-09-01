Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Participates in NUKS Academic Opportunities Fair

Under the attendance and patronage of Kuwait University president Dr. Yousef Al-Roumi, Kuwait Finance House (KFH) participated in the (Academic Opportunities Fair) as part of its strategic partnership with the New Comers Club (NCC) of the National Union of Kuwait Students (NUKS) in furtherance of its strategy aimed at supporting young national competencies and the educational process, and achieving social responsibility towards the welfare of students and the advancement of education and youth.

KFH's participation stems from the bank's constant keenness to participate in academic fairs to support the young national competencies and contribute to achieving their goals, find ways to open horizons towards more success, in addition to helping in creativity and scientific development, and to motivate young people to move forward and plan a successful future.

Held in Al-Shaheed Park, the 3-day exhibition was an opportunity for high school graduates to have all the information and guidance on universities admissions outside and inside the State of Kuwait which would help them decide their academic future. The exhibition was attended by a large number of students who expressed their thanks to KFH for its continuous support and contributions in building better future that meet their aspirations.

KFH devotes great attention to the youth segment by supporting different activities addressed to students and graduates in helping them for a brighter future and direct their potentials into the right educational path.

KFH is always keen to support government-sponsored events and activities, as they aim to serve students and help them determine the right educational path and provide them with the opportunity to choose between more than one alternative in line with their abilities and future aspirations within a framework of awareness.