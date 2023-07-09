Kuwait Finance House (KFH) participated in a discussion panel organized by the Scientific Centre as part of the environment month and under their strategic partnership that aims to collaborate in the field of environmental preservation and sustainability.

During the discussion panel, Fahed AlOsaimi- ESG Manager at KFH shed light on the responsibility KFH embraces to protect the environment and actively contribute to a sustainable future, by applying responsible banking and green finance.

He added that through the adoption of green banking practices, KFH actively promotes sustainable financing for renewable energy projects and supports initiatives that contribute to a low-carbon economy.

"As a world leading Islamic financial institution, KFH was pioneer in applying ESG in all its businesses and operations as part of its sustainability strategy. In the process, KFH released its First sustainability report 2020 as part of a comprehensive sustainability strategy, which included the ESG pillars. Since 2021, KFH has been on its sustainability journey." AlOsaimi explained.

He also highlighted KFH's first Carbon Footprint Report which showcases the commitment to environmental sustainability and dedication to preserving environment.

Meanwhile, KFH remains committed to promoting environmental preservation and sustainable initiatives as part of the Keep it green initiative. This initiative encompasses multiple events, activities, and programs dedicated to fostering sustainability and a healthy environment across various fields throughout the year. Among these related programs is replacing plastic bottles which took place in the Scientific Center.

"Companies are now realizing that applying sustainable strategy in their business has become a must not an option. The future of sustainability lies in its integration with organizations' operation decisions, which helps in meeting the SDGs." He explained.

Furthermore, AlOsaimi highlighted, during the event, KFH`s achievements in the field of ESG including the strategic partnership KFH signed with UNDP which covers executive training courses, women empowerment, exchange of knowledge and expertise etc. Also, as part of its collaboration with SEEDS, KFH launched SEEDS Sustainability Academy that aims to empower people with knowledge and enhance awareness through access to an online library of training and informative courses in sustainability. In addition, KFH offers banking cards which are made of recycled plastic materials according to the highest environment sustainability standards.

It is worth noting that KFH is the first bank in Kuwait to receive Global Sustainability Assessment System GSAS certificate - Gold level for its environment-friendly auto showroom (KFH Auto), the largest in the Middle East.