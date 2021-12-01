Log in
    KFH   KW0EQ0100085

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.

(KFH)
Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Participates in the AAOIFI 16th Conference

12/01/2021 | 04:51am EST
Kuwait Finance House Group "KFH" is participating as a main sponsor in the AAOIFI 16th annual conference to be held in Bahrain on the 1st and 2nd December 2021, titled "Solidifying the foundations of Islamic finance post-COVID 19 - through the development of robust standards and regulatory frameworks". The participation represents KFH keenness to develop and strengthen Islamic banking and affirm its continuous support to all efforts extended to alleviate sharia compliant financial services and products.

The conference is considered as the most significant annual event that discusses sharia aspects related to Islamic Financial Industry. The conference comprises 2 days sessions during which several highly reputable leaders in Islamic finance industry shall speak including scholars, bankers, experts, lawyers, accountants, high rank central bank officials and regulatory and supervisory authorities.

The 16th edition of the AAOIFI-IDB conference aims to discuss the key features of enhanced standardization and regulation in Shari'ah governance considering the joint efforts exerted by AAOIFI and IFSB in this regard in addition to several other issues including the development of an alternative benchmark rate, Maqasid Al-Shari'ah, accounting process of Takaful insurance, as well as sessions on Zakah and Islamic windows.

KFH Group CEO, Abdulhakim Al-Khayyat is participating in the work session titled "The Need for a comprehensive Shari'ah Governance Framework (SGF) - Key issues and solutions" which discusses the current collaboration between AAOIFI and IFSB to develop a new joint standard on the guiding principles of the Shari'ah governance framework (SGF) for institutions offering Islamic financial services. This standard shall contribute to the avoidance of the duplication of efforts by the two bodies AAOIFI and IFSB. This joint standard is expected to supersede several existing standards issued by the said two bodies.

The AAOIFI Member of the Board of Trustees and KFH Board Member Nurulrahman Abed is participating in a work session titled "Strategies of recovery from the impacts of Covid19 pandemic". The session sheds light on the significance of the Islamic banking sector compatibility with the changing environment, employment of technology to overcome difficult conditions and establishment of highly effective and efficient procedures and operations.

Furthermore, KFH participation in the conference is considered as an opportunity to exchange thoughts and ideas with the pioneers in Islamic finance industry who are specialized in the field of accounting and auditing of Islamic finance industry and identify the main accounting issues that require practical solutions and applications in the Islamic banking business. The Islamic banking sector needs to continue research and development efforts to encounter all issues that would obstruct its development.

The Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) is one of the highly reputable international non-profit organizations. The organization was established in 1991 at the Kingdom of Bahrain. AAOIFI has made highly effective accomplishments including the issuance of more than 100 standards in the field of accounting, auditing, work ethics and governance. Also, it has issued Sharia standards which were endorsed as obligatory or advisory standards by central banks and financial authorities in several countries. The organization is supported by several member institutions including central banks, regulatory authorities, accounting and auditing companies, and legal bureaus in more than 45 countries. AAOIFI standards are currently being applied by leading Islamic financial institutions worldwide as these standards have provided an advanced stage of resemblance in Islamic financial practices worldwide.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 09:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 806 M 2 668 M 2 668 M
Net income 2021 233 M 771 M 771 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,4x
Yield 2021 2,53%
Capitalization 6 634 M 21 888 M 21 961 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,23x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,59x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 51,6%
Technical analysis trends KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,79 KWD
Average target price 0,54 KWD
Spread / Average Target -31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdulwahab Essa Abdulwahab Al-Rushoud Group Chief Executive & Treasury Officer
Shadi Ahmed Yacoub Zahran Group Chief Financial Officer
Hamad Abdulmohsen Hamad Al-Marzouq Chairman
Srood Amed Sherif Group Chief Information Officer
Abdullah Mohammed Abdullah Al-Haous Group Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.28.69%21 888
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK39.33%71 415
ALINMA BANK40.79%12 144
QATAR ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C.)0.53%11 164
MASRAF AL RAYAN (Q.P.S.C.)7.06%9 992
BOUBYAN BANK K.S.C.P.40.12%7 951