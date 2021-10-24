Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Renews Memorandum of Understanding with GUST

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has renewed the memorandum of understanding with Gulf University for Science and Technology's (GUST) aiming to continue cooperation and execution of joint programs including training courses, provision of academic and research expertise, internships, attraction of creative and distinguished youth within "Forsa" program and other employment programs to work at KFH as well as the organizing of social and educational activities and events.

The signing ceremony took place at KFH head office in presence of Acting Group CEO, AbdulWahab Essa Al-Rushood, Group Chief HR Officer Zeyad Abdullah Al-Omar, Group Deputy General Manager - Public Relations & Media, Yousef Abdullah Al-Ruwaieh and from GUST Chairman - Board of Trustees, Nawaf A. Arhama and several university officials.

Alongside the signing ceremony, the Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Zeyad Abdullah AlOmar affirmed KFH keenness to enhance partnership with academic institutions as part of its care for students and the educational process as well as supporting national talents. He expressed his pleasure for the renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding with GUST thus highlighting the deep-rooted relationship with the university as the first memorandum of understanding was signed in 2014.

Also, he valued and appreciated GUST role in qualifying and empowering national cadets to work in the private sector environment and reiterated the need to continue this partnership to enhance and develop communication channels between GUST and KFH through various initiatives that would stand as an added value for both parties.

Al-Omar said "We are fully committed towards our society, students and human cadets. We have made significant achievements in the field of student support and cooperation with public and private educational institutions. We shall continue our commitment and provide the best always to support all occupational and development efforts and enhance KFH position in this respect"

He added that KFH supports GUST efforts in directing the students powers to develop their innovations through specialized programs in Islamic economy applications and Islamic banks activities in addition to the specialized programs in connection with information technology, banking tendencies and IT applications which have gained tremendous momentum.

Also, he stated that universities have a major responsibility in achieving very high calibers in their educational outcome. He mentioned that this responsibility is born jointly with institutions that attract these graduates to support them, increase their efficiency level and qualify them occupationally.

He added that KFH is distinguished in the field of manpower training and orientation as it provides advanced and integrated programs in cooperation with major global academic institutions, thus aiming to fulfil the modern requirements of the banking industry. In this respect he referred to "Forsa" program for Kuwaiti newly graduated toppers who join KFH. The program provides participants with rich information and expertise according to global standards applied by highly reputable organizations in the field of technology e.g., Google, Apple and Microsoft.

Nawaf Arhama

From his side, the Chairman - Board of Trustees - GUST, Nawaf Arhama expressed his deep appreciation for KFH initiatives and continuous support to the development of GUST students' abilities. This strategic partnership comprises several aspects including employment of distinguished youth at KFH, developing graduates' abilities in the field work, cooperation in the field of internships, exchange of research, supporting students conferences and clubs and other aspects of cooperation. Also, he praised KFH economic tendency being a pioneer in Islamic banking and one of the highly reputable institutions. Furthermore, he indicated that KFH plays a major role in supporting education and fostering students' events and activities. He added that the main priority on GUST list is to prepare students for the business market fully equipped with science and talents that would enable them to face all challenges.