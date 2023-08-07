Following the huge success of Winter Wonderland project in its first season under the Bank's sponsorship, Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has announced the renewal of its strategic partnership with Touristic Enterprises Company (TEC) to launch the second season of the project, one of the most prominent entertainment initiatives in the country.

KFH Acting Group Chief Executive Officer, Abdulwahab Iesa Al Rushood stated that renewing the partnership with TEC affirms KFH's leadership in social responsibility and sustainable development which is in line with the country's effort to support internal tourism.

"Through the exclusive sponsorship of Kuwait Winter Wonderland Project, KFH reiterates its standing as a key supporter of social initiatives and national businesses participating in the Winter Wonderland events. It is also part of KFH's strategy to revitalize the tourism and entertainment business environment as an important sector and driver of development" Al Rushood added.

Al Rushood announced his statement during TEC delegation visit to KFH Headquarters. The delegation included TEC Chief Executive Officer Fadhel Mahmoud Al-Dousari, and Head of Marketing and Public Relations Abdullah AlOmani. The meeting was also attended by Acting Chief Executive Officer KFH Kuwait, Khaled Yousef Alshamlan, KFH Deputy General Manager Public Relations and Media, Yousef Al-Ruwaieh, as well as Executive Manager Media and Government Relations, Mohammed Alfaris and Senior Manager Sponsorships and CSR, Faisal Alsurayye.

Al Rushood lauded KFH's proactive role in supporting the first Winter Wonderland project, pointing out that the Bank will continue its partnership for the second season reflecting its vital social responsibility as the largest private sector institution in Kuwait.

He explained the importance of supporting tourism as a pivotal sector and an economic driver for sustainable development and creating job opportunities for the Kuwaiti youth, stressing the essential role of private sector to assist in large-scale projects that are being managed by Kuwaiti youth.

Fadhel Al-Dousari

Meanwhile, TEC Chief Executive Officer, Fadhel Mahmoud Al-Dousari commended KFH's pivotal support in the current and previous seasons of Winter Wonderland, saying that TEC takes pride in organizing the most significant entertainment event in Kuwait, which would not have been possible without KFH's fruitful cooperation.

"As we appreciate the trust placed in us, this partnership with KFH has been an extraordinary success. We look forward to continuing this strategic partnership in the future and hope for further achievements to raise the standing of Kuwait's tourism and entertainment industry" Al-Dousari concluded.