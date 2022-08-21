Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KFH   KW0EQ0100085

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.

(KFH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-17
0.8820 KWD   +2.32%
01:06aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Renews the Strategic Partnership Agreement with SEEDS
PU
08/04KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Launches Summer Program in Collaboration with “Sadu House”
PU
07/28KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : Analysts Conference Presentation - Q 2 / 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Renews the Strategic Partnership Agreement with SEEDS

08/21/2022 | 01:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) renewed its strategic partnership with SEEDS, Green Buildings & Sustainability Consultation company for the third consecutive year.

The renewal is under the umbrella of (Keep it Green) campaign that KFH has launched focusing on the protection and maintaining of the environment. Several initiatives and projects were launched under the campaign that contribute to disseminating the awareness of environment and sustainability concepts in Kuwait and the world.

The strategic partnership between KFH and SEEDS resulted in numerous projects, programs and workshops organized by the company for different social segments and age groups, particularly kids whose KFH aims to introduce and teach about concepts of sustainability and the preservation of environment.

An impressive number of participants attended the programs and workshops, last among which was the (Coloring & Gardening Workshop (in which all tools and equipment used during the event were made of recycled materials in an effort to deliver an important message to children about the importance of utilizing all resources available in the recycling process to preserve the environment.

It is worth noting that KFH has launched several environmental initiatives under the umbrella of (Keep it Green) campaign, most prominent of which is the launch of the first smart plastic bank cards in Kuwait which are 85.5% made of recycled plastic. KFH has also signed memoranda of cooperation with private and government entities to support the plantation and greening projects as well as mitigation of carbon emissions. One of the projects KFH collaborated with is planting over 1200 trees and providing 3 years care, which is the average care period required for the tree to be self-sufficient.

Furthermore, KFH participated in cleaning Kubbar island in addition to another initiative which focuses on transforming vegetables and fruits leftovers into manure for the soil.

KFH Manager PR and Event Management, Fahad AlSaad stressed that environmentalism is a pillar in KFH's sustainability strategy, noting that KFH supports similar initiatives that help in spreading societal awareness on the necessity of environment protection and utilize all available resources for the recycling process in line with KFH strategy.

AlSaad expressed his pride in the collaboration with SEEDS company, a platform with a remarkable success story and an example of fruitful partnerships with KFH. He added that with renewing this partnership, KFH aims to establish an integrated platform that would bring together specialists and interested individuals in the field of sustainability in order to exchange and share experiences and ideas, in addition to join efforts towards a sustainable environment.

AlSaad stated that a number of events and activities would be hosted in GSAS - Gold certified KFH auto showroom, as an environmentally-friendly building according to GSAS standards.

SEEDS co-founder Yasmeen Al-Kandari said that she is pleased with renewing the partnership with KFH as it would offer SEEDS a bigger opportunity to develop its businesses to better serve the environment and sustainability.

She mentioned that the company aspires to reach the largest possible segment in the society interested in sustainability and environment protection by organizing more workshops and lectures aimed at raising awareness and educating society.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 20 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2022 05:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
01:06aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Renews the Strategic Partnership Agreement with SEEDS
PU
08/04KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Launches Summer Program in Collaboration with “Sa..
PU
07/28KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : Analysts Conference Presentation - Q 2 / 2022
PU
07/28KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : العرض الت&#..
PU
07/27Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six M..
CI
07/27AL-MARZOUQ : KD 138.1 Million Net Profit to Shareholders for H1 of 2022; an increase of 35..
PU
07/26KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH General Assembly Approves Acquisition of AUB-Bahrain
PU
06/30KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Participates in ECO Business Incubator Conference
PU
06/23KFH : Remarkable efforts in in supporting environmental and sustainability initiatives
PU
05/23Kuwait state-backed aircraft lessor Alafco explores sale - sources
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 921 M 2 996 M 2 996 M
Net income 2022 285 M 927 M 927 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,6x
Yield 2022 1,78%
Capitalization 8 121 M 26 402 M 26 402 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,81x
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,13x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,88 KWD
Average target price 0,51 KWD
Spread / Average Target -41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdulwahab Essa Abdulwahab Al-Rushoud Group Chief Executive & Treasury Officer
Shadi Ahmed Yacoub Zahran Group Chief Financial Officer
Hamad Abdulmohsen Hamad Al-Marzouq Chairman
Srood Amed Sherif Group Chief Information Officer
Haitham Abdulaziz Al-Turkait Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.16.61%26 402
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK11.80%85 085
ALINMA BANK64.44%20 982
BANK ALBILAD53.33%14 192
MASRAF AL RAYAN (Q.P.S.C.)3.66%12 288
BOUBYAN BANK K.S.C.P.10.18%10 075