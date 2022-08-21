Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Renews the Strategic Partnership Agreement with SEEDS

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) renewed its strategic partnership with SEEDS, Green Buildings & Sustainability Consultation company for the third consecutive year.

The renewal is under the umbrella of (Keep it Green) campaign that KFH has launched focusing on the protection and maintaining of the environment. Several initiatives and projects were launched under the campaign that contribute to disseminating the awareness of environment and sustainability concepts in Kuwait and the world.

The strategic partnership between KFH and SEEDS resulted in numerous projects, programs and workshops organized by the company for different social segments and age groups, particularly kids whose KFH aims to introduce and teach about concepts of sustainability and the preservation of environment.

An impressive number of participants attended the programs and workshops, last among which was the (Coloring & Gardening Workshop (in which all tools and equipment used during the event were made of recycled materials in an effort to deliver an important message to children about the importance of utilizing all resources available in the recycling process to preserve the environment.

It is worth noting that KFH has launched several environmental initiatives under the umbrella of (Keep it Green) campaign, most prominent of which is the launch of the first smart plastic bank cards in Kuwait which are 85.5% made of recycled plastic. KFH has also signed memoranda of cooperation with private and government entities to support the plantation and greening projects as well as mitigation of carbon emissions. One of the projects KFH collaborated with is planting over 1200 trees and providing 3 years care, which is the average care period required for the tree to be self-sufficient.

Furthermore, KFH participated in cleaning Kubbar island in addition to another initiative which focuses on transforming vegetables and fruits leftovers into manure for the soil.

KFH Manager PR and Event Management, Fahad AlSaad stressed that environmentalism is a pillar in KFH's sustainability strategy, noting that KFH supports similar initiatives that help in spreading societal awareness on the necessity of environment protection and utilize all available resources for the recycling process in line with KFH strategy.

AlSaad expressed his pride in the collaboration with SEEDS company, a platform with a remarkable success story and an example of fruitful partnerships with KFH. He added that with renewing this partnership, KFH aims to establish an integrated platform that would bring together specialists and interested individuals in the field of sustainability in order to exchange and share experiences and ideas, in addition to join efforts towards a sustainable environment.

AlSaad stated that a number of events and activities would be hosted in GSAS - Gold certified KFH auto showroom, as an environmentally-friendly building according to GSAS standards.

SEEDS co-founder Yasmeen Al-Kandari said that she is pleased with renewing the partnership with KFH as it would offer SEEDS a bigger opportunity to develop its businesses to better serve the environment and sustainability.

She mentioned that the company aspires to reach the largest possible segment in the society interested in sustainability and environment protection by organizing more workshops and lectures aimed at raising awareness and educating society.