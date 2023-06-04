Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Signs Design & Supervision Contract for Al Mubarakiya Reconstruction Project

Deputy Director of Kuwait Municipality, Eng. Saud Al-Dabbous, praised Kuwait Finance House (KFH)'s major role in restoring the damaged area in Al Mubarakiya fire incident, reflecting the CSR strategy of the Bank.

Al-Dabbous made this statement during the signing ceremony of design and supervision contract for Al Mubarakiya reconstruction project at KFH Auto- Shuwaikh, with the attendance of KFH Chairman, Hamad Al Marzouq and Chairman of Gulf Consult, Eng. Najla Alghanim.

Al-Dabbous stressed the significant role of KFH in accelerating the efforts to rebuild Al Mubarakiya by donating to the project and appointing Gulf Consult for its expertise in heritage-led designs in tandem with the latest and highest global engineering standards.

KFH Chairman - Hamad Abdulmohsen Al Marzouq

KFH Chairman, Hamad Al Marzouq, confirmed that KFH is offering utmost support and harnessing all efforts for the reconstruction of Al Mubarakiya as part of its societal and national strategy. He added that KFH's initiative involves restoring about 17 buildings in the affected area, in addition to the development of some adjacent buildings in the market with an estimated cost of KD 8 million.

In a press statement, Al Marzouq pointed out that KFH, in coordination with Kuwait Municipality, is keen to form a consulting team specialized in architectural heritage to preserve the authentic architecture of Kuwait, with the aim of executing the project at the required level and according to the specifications of Kuwaiti heritage that entrench the historical legacy of this important landmark.

He went on to say that KFH is moving forward with the project as planned, commending the cooperation efforts of the Cabinet, Kuwait Municipality and the consulting team which was formed by a decision of His Excellency the Minister of State for Municipal Affairs, as well as the relevant governmental bodies.

He affirmed the continuous leadership of KFH in social responsibility, pointing out that the Bank has, through its extended journey, a solid record of social and national initiatives and has made various community contributions that cemented its leading position in sustainable development.

Al Marzouq extended his sincere appreciation to His Highness the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for supporting KFH's initiative, which is part of its commitment towards Kuwait and its people.

KFH Executive Manager General Services - Ayman Altabtabaei

KFH Executive Manager for General Services, Ayman Altabtabaei, said that KFH has carried out many fieldwork projects related to the rebuilding of Al Mubarakiya market, which included implementing the highest security and safety standards in clearing the affected area, stressing the due care that KFH takes to preserve the historical and heritage features in the damaged area.

He pointed out that the fieldwork efforts involved building a fence around the affected area as part of security and safety measures and removing the damaged roof shades in order to maintain the safety of visitors and indicate the start of the reconstruction work in coordination with state officials and the consulting team.