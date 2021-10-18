Log in
Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Signs a Strategic Partnership with the Public Authority of Agriculture Affairs & Fish Resources

10/18/2021 | 03:32am EDT
Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has partnered with the Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs & Fish Resources (PAAFR), to support the campaign for afforestation and greening areas of Kuwait for the 2021/22 agricultural season.

The partnership and the campaign of afforestation and greening areas of Kuwait are part of KFH's efforts to enhance awareness of the importance of preserving and protecting the environment. It also stems from the bank's social responsibility and within the "KFH is Green" initiative.

General Director of (PAAFR), Sheikh Mohammad Al-Yousef, praised the effective role of KFH and its initiative in supporting and participating in the "Kuwait Afforestation" campaign.

The strategic partnerships that KFH signs with government bodies reflect the vital role that the private sector in serving the community, and the great importance KFH attaches to environmental issues. KFH has previously supported and participated in many activities related to the environment in cooperation with several other parties, and organized beach cleaning campaigns with the aim of deepening environmental culture and creating a state of awareness of the importance of maintaining a clean environment. The bank has also participated in efforts to encourage community members to green the environment and preserve it from pollution.

It is worth mentioning that the campaign of afforestation and greening areas of Kuwait is divided into two main areas. An external area includes planting trees and covering the borders with green belts. The second area, which is internal, includes agriculture and afforestation in the interior areas and the streets of the country.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 07:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 816 M 2 708 M 2 708 M
Net income 2021 240 M 795 M 795 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,0x
Yield 2021 1,97%
Capitalization 6 797 M 22 522 M 22 550 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,33x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,78x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 51,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Abdulwahab Essa Abdulwahab Al-Rushoud Group Chief Executive & Treasury Officer
Shadi Ahmed Yacoub Zahran Group Chief Financial Officer
Hamad Abdulmohsen Hamad Al-Marzouq Chairman
Srood Amed Sherif Group Chief Information Officer
Abdullah Mohammed Abdullah Al-Haous Group Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.31.94%22 522
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK50.17%76 748
ALINMA BANK53.40%13 223
QATAR ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C.)6.95%11 878
MASRAF AL RAYAN (Q.P.S.C.)0.91%9 417
BOUBYAN BANK K.S.C.P.42.53%8 123