  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KFH   KW0EQ0100085

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.

(KFH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-11
0.8020 KWD   -2.20%
Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Top Primary Dealer in IILM Primary and Secondary Sukuk Markets in 2022

01/15/2023 | 05:20am EST
Kuwait Finance House (KFH) maintained its leading position in the Primary and Secondary Markets for the Sukuk issuance of the International Islamic Liquidity Management (IILM) Sukuk Program. KFH achieved the top rank as a Primary Dealer for the sixth time and ranked first as a Secondary Dealer for the second year in a row amongst several international and regional banks by IILM.

KFH General Manager Treasury Kuwait, Ahmad Eissa Al-Sumait stated that this is an unprecedented accomplishment for KFH which continues achieving record numbers, saying that KFH is the only financial institution to ever top the Primary and Secondary Market lists of the IILM program. This unique excellence emphasizes the Bank's outstanding status and the confidence it enjoys in the Sukuk market and its pioneering role in activating and developing the Primary and Secondary Sukuk market.

He added that Standard & Poor's (S&P) rated IILM Sukuk Program a short-term A-1 sukuk program, adding that KFH is top-ranked in this program, with an issuance volume of US$ 13.8 Billion covering 37 Sukuk. First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) came in second position while MayBank came in third.

Al-Sumait stressed that the investment endeavors of the Group Treasury will continue in the Primary and Secondary Markets, pointing out that the Bank is one of the most active market makers. KFH also continued to persistently expand its short-term Sukuk trading. He indicated that the Bank succeeded in enhancing its active role as a market maker, maintaining its leadership in professionalism and efficiency standards, thus contributing to the development and improvement of the Sukuk market.

He noted that despite the unstable global economic environment in terms of the fluctuations of returns in the fixed income market due to the global high inflation levels, and the Central Banks withdrawing liquidity, KFH ranked first in the IILM Sukuk issuance program for the Primary and Secondary Sukuk market.

"Given the expected stable returns in 2023, it will be an active year in the volume of issuances for the Primary Market and trading for the Secondary Market, offering capital attractive investment opportunities." said Al-Sumait.

Meanwhile, the International Islamic Liquidity Management (IILM) commended KFH's strong performance in the Sukuk Market and the high professionalism it showed in marketing sukuk issuances. IILM praised the extended relationship it has with KFH since IILM's first sukuk issuance in 2013 as part of a short-term wide-ranging sukuk program.

Financials
Sales 2022 1 208 M 3 956 M 3 956 M
Net income 2022 354 M 1 160 M 1 160 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,5x
Yield 2022 2,05%
Capitalization 10 689 M 35 019 M 35 019 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,85x
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,87x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,80 KWD
Average target price 0,62 KWD
Spread / Average Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdulwahab Essa Abdulwahab Al-Rushoud Group Chief Executive & Treasury Officer
Shadi Ahmed Yacoub Zahran Group Chief Financial Officer
Hamad Abdulmohsen Hamad Al-Marzouq Chairman
Haitham Abdul Aziz Al-Terkait Chief Information Officer
Abdullah Mohammad Abu Alhous Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.-2.55%35 019
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK-1.39%58 847
ALINMA BANK-1.08%17 146
BANK ALBILAD0.67%11 915
BOUBYAN BANK K.S.C.P.-2.63%9 516
ABU DHABI ISLAMIC BANK1.43%9 136