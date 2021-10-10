Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KFH   KW0EQ0100085

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.

(KFH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Wins Best Private Bank for Islamic Services Award

10/10/2021 | 03:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has won the highly commended achievement "Best Private Bank for Islamic Services" Award globally at the 31st Private Banker International Global Wealth Awards 2021.

The award recognizes how reputed banks are adapting to market and technological shifts in a post-COVID-19 economy, their socially responsible investment strategies, and how industry participants have differentiated their proposition to protect and grow revenues to offset the immediate losses caused by the unprecedented economic downturn resulting from COVID-19. Other main areas of evaluation for banks included digital innovation and adoption of technology to improve client experience. An independent panel of judges evaluates each submission and ranks each entry. The total of all the scores is then combined and compared to other submissions to determine the winner.

Haytham Alterkait, Group Chief Information Officer at (KFH), expressed his pride that KFH gained "Best Private Bank for Islamic Services 2021" award. He said that this prestigious award reflects the Bank`s success in developing best innovative banking solutions, its leadership as a global Islamic institution, and its improved financial performance as well as high flexibility during the pandemic.

He confirmed that the award is a culmination of KFH's efforts in providing the highest standards of Islamic financial services, especially after the significant success achieved by KFH which contributed to the development of the banking industry. This is in addition to its keenness to develop the services in the Islamic finance industry.

Digital excellence

Alterkait added that "despite the exceptional repercussions of the pandemic on the markets and economies, we were unique in launching several digital services in 2020 and 2021. For example, KFH was the first bank to implement the E- signature service for personal finance transactions and to offer instant card issuance using hybrid solution where customers can print their cards within 3 minutes. Moreover, KFH introduces integrated digital services through different channels; KFHonline app, KFH Go and the website, among other alternative channels."

He explained that the award is well deserved thanks to the remarkable contributions by KFH in developing the Islamic financial services and innovating products that meet the needs of customers efficiently and effectively while keeping pace with the latest banking and financial technologies.

Strengths

Alterkait confirmed that the global awards gained by KFH this year reflect the core strenghts the bank enjoys, including Islamic diversified and solid franchices, high liqudity, geographic spread on the Group level, as well as diversified banking and investment services that adopt the latest global technologies and standards.

"In addition to its leading position in financial services and Sukuk markets, KFH achieved qualitative leaps in implementing digital transformation strategy through adopting the latest financial innovations", he said.

According to MEED said: "With its legacy as the first Islamic bank to be established in Kuwait, Kuwait Finance House has achieved a great deal in its 44 years of operation. As the only Islamic bank covering multiple international markets, they are able to offer an unrivalled breadth of service to their clients."

Private Banker International (PBI) is an editorially independent briefing service aimed at banks, financial services companies, related intermediaries, and technology vendors in the private banking and wealth management sector. It also provides valuable and credible information on global private banking strategies, products and services, regulation and compliance, M&A activity as well as deals and technology.

The 31st edition of the Private Banker International Global Wealth Awards is presented by Private Banker International publication, organised in collaboration with Middle East Economic Digest (MEED), and its parent company GlobalData.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 10 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2021 07:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
03:22aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Wins Best Private Bank for Islamic Services Award
PU
10/07KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH wraps up 3rd Season of “FIFA 21” tournament..
PU
10/06ALESSA : Over 28 Automotive agencies and 44 brands under KFH Auto roof
PU
10/05KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : Al-Rushood Expresses KFH Support to Develop and Embellish K..
PU
10/04KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Capital Arranges the issuance of Sustainability Sukuk f..
PU
10/03KFH : Growth in Local and Foreign Trade Finance Transactions
PU
10/03ALOMAR : KFH Comes a Long Way in Transforming HR to Digitalization
PU
09/27AL-MUHAINI : Activating employees Role to raise awareness of "Diraya" Campaign
PU
09/22KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Launches a Back-to-School Grand Financing Campaign
PU
09/20KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Wins Best Domestic Bank in Kuwait 2021 Award
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 816 M 2 710 M 2 710 M
Net income 2021 240 M 795 M 795 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,3x
Yield 2021 1,95%
Capitalization 6 864 M 22 758 M 22 795 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,41x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,86x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 51,6%
Chart KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,82 KWD
Average target price 0,51 KWD
Spread / Average Target -37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdulwahab Essa Abdulwahab Al-Rushoud Group Chief Executive & Treasury Officer
Shadi Ahmed Yacoub Zahran Group Chief Financial Officer
Hamad Abdulmohsen Hamad Al-Marzouq Chairman
Srood Amed Sherif Group Chief Information Officer
Abdullah Mohammed Abdullah Al-Haous Group Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.33.23%22 758
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK47.64%75 698
ALINMA BANK51.17%13 044
QATAR ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C.)6.72%11 851
MASRAF AL RAYAN (Q.P.S.C.)1.06%9 431
BOUBYAN BANK K.S.C.P.41.79%8 085