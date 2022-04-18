Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH holds Gergean event for kids at Avenues Mall

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) held confectionary (gergean) celebration for kids at Avenues Mall. This comes as part of KFH's Ramadan program "Increase Good Deeds in Ramadan" that affirms the pioneering role of the bank in the social responsibility, while contributing to strengthening the social ties.

KFH voluntary team distributed Gergean confectionary and gifts to the children amidst friendly and passionate Ramadan atmospheres.

Gergean is considered as an important occasion for children to enjoy. It is a folkloric event associated with the holy month of Ramadan and it contributes to spreading joy and love among children.

Withdrawing new banknotes "Ayadi"

Meanwhile, KFH offered at Avenues mall the service of withdrawing new banknotes "Ayadi" in various categories on Eid al-Fitr. The service is available in all cash categories that include the KD 1, KD5, and KD10.

KFH is keen on sharing various occasions and holidays with the community, confirming the uniqueness of KFH by providing a wide variety of communication channels that make the bank closer to its customers in their various places.

KFH Ramadan program "increase good deeds in Ramadan" comprises several social activities and contributions, awareness initiatives, communication with the public, Quran competitions and sporting youth events, in collaboration with V-Thru to affirm KFH leadership in all aspects of social responsibility and the continued efforts to enhance initiatives which better serve society.