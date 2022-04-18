Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Kuwait
  Kuwait Stock Exchange
  Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P.
  News
  Summary
    KFH   KW0EQ0100085

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.

(KFH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  04-16
0.9890 KWD   -0.60%
0.9890 KWD   -0.60%
04:04aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH holds Gergean event for kids at Avenues Mall
PU
04/17KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Provides Hospitality Service to Worshipers in Mosques in Kuwait
PU
04/17KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Distributes Iftar Meals in Various Locations in Kuwait
PU
Summary 
Summary

Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH holds Gergean event for kids at Avenues Mall

04/18/2022 | 04:04am EDT
Kuwait Finance House (KFH) held confectionary (gergean) celebration for kids at Avenues Mall. This comes as part of KFH's Ramadan program "Increase Good Deeds in Ramadan" that affirms the pioneering role of the bank in the social responsibility, while contributing to strengthening the social ties.

KFH voluntary team distributed Gergean confectionary and gifts to the children amidst friendly and passionate Ramadan atmospheres.

Gergean is considered as an important occasion for children to enjoy. It is a folkloric event associated with the holy month of Ramadan and it contributes to spreading joy and love among children.

Withdrawing new banknotes "Ayadi"

Meanwhile, KFH offered at Avenues mall the service of withdrawing new banknotes "Ayadi" in various categories on Eid al-Fitr. The service is available in all cash categories that include the KD 1, KD5, and KD10.

KFH is keen on sharing various occasions and holidays with the community, confirming the uniqueness of KFH by providing a wide variety of communication channels that make the bank closer to its customers in their various places.

KFH Ramadan program "increase good deeds in Ramadan" comprises several social activities and contributions, awareness initiatives, communication with the public, Quran competitions and sporting youth events, in collaboration with V-Thru to affirm KFH leadership in all aspects of social responsibility and the continued efforts to enhance initiatives which better serve society.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 08:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
