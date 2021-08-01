Log in
    KFH   KW0EQ0100085

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.

(KFH)
  Summary
Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH honors “Forsah” delegates to “Silicon Valley” USA

08/01/2021 | 01:22am EDT
KFH Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Zeyad Al-Omar emphasized the significance of investment in human resources and unleashing of youth powers by empowering them to cope with the global standards of expertise, skills, and knowledge.

The statement was made during the honoring ceremony of KFH employees who have graduated from 'Forsah' academy which comprised a delegation program to the Silicon Valley in the United States of America.

Al-Omar added that KFH is keen on enhancing the innovative digital mindset of employees and supporting all efforts to grow and develop their creativity in various fields, namely those related to digitalization, IT, Fintech, Artificial intelligence, BlockChain and Cyber Security.

He reiterated that 'Forsah' program is compatible with KFH tendencies and strategic plans to enhance its pioneering role in digitalization which has become a crucial element in the bank's various activities and businesses. The program depicts KFH interest in national talents and the development of their career and skills according to global standards and calibers. Also, he added that KFH enjoys a long record of employment and development of national talents and has the highest number of Kuwaiti employees among Kuwaiti banks and private sector companies. The recruitment ratio of Kuwaitis in the new employment schemes during the last few years reached 97% - 99%, thus reiterating KFH success in the national talents' recruitment and development strategy.

Al-Omar added that the graduates have passed intensive and advanced internship programs during their delegation to the Silicon Valley, including workshops, field visits to big tech e.g., Microsoft, Google, Apple, Ripple, and other technology giants. Also, the program included visits to the laboratories of the biggest and highly advanced American universities in the field of digitalization e.g., Berkley University in California. Field visits were also made to the Innovation Center in Silicon Valley, Global Banking Group BNP Paribas and other global organizations and highly reputed FinTech companies.

The program included an intensive presence in Microsoft - Turkey and KFH Turkey which is a leading bank in digitalization, comprising research and innovations centers and hundreds of engineers.

The 'Forsah' program graduates have gained knowledge regarding artificial intelligence products, operations automation, smart branch, e-trading and finance, customer loyalty analysis, information science, digital applications and several other programs designed to enhance digital innovation in FinTech for the trainees.

Al-Omar highlighted the significance of continuing educational career, enrichment of knowledge and coping with the latest developments on all aspects of the banking industry, thus achieving occupational success and developed career. He added that KFH is keen on enhancing investment in training and designing of training programs through professional digital platforms specialized in training and skill developments. KFH believes that human resources are considered as fundamental assets and a strong power for the success of the organization, alleviating performance indicators and improving efficiency.

On their part, the graduates praised the significance of the 'Forsah' program and the rich content which has given them a major academic and professional value. They emphasized that this would surely reflect on their performance in the bank and induce them to execute certain ideas that would contribute to the development and facilitation of operations and design digital products and services that would fulfil customers aspirations.

They added that the program was diversified and rich with academic lectures and technology projects. The programs also contained identification of digitalization methods of global institutions, creative work environment culture, methods to avoid traditional ways of thinking, and swift and flexible performance as part of the change and innovation culture.

The 'Forsah' program accommodated distinguished Kuwaiti graduates in technology fields in local and international universities. The program included training session on the best and most advanced IT applications in the banking field. The program participates in the development of the trainees' self-abilities and employment of the same to serve KFH and customers.

The honoring ceremony took place in KFH head office in the presence of Acting Group CEO Abdulwahab AlRoshood, Zeyad Alomar, Group Chief Operations Officer Abdullah Abu-Al-Hous, Executive Manager - Talen Management Imad Mirza, Senior Manager - Talen Development Mohammed Assadieh and the 'Forsah' program graduates.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 01 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2021 05:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
