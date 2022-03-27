Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH launches the Quran Recitation Competition for Reciting the Holy Quran

Kuwait Finance House "KFH" has launched the Quran recitation competition for reciting the Holly Quran during the blessed month of Ramadan, for the eighth year in a row. The competition is targeted to Baiti and Hesabi customers, through a specialized team under the supervision of Sheikh Fahad Al-Kandari with a group of distinguished reciters in Kuwait.

The competition encourages the current generation to read the Holly Quran during the Holly month, with clarification of some of the provisions of intonation, especially since there are several episodes that will be broadcasted live on KFH channel on Instagram kfhgroup to test some of the participants in the competition.

KFH was keen to coordinate with specialized arbitration committees to implement evaluation criteria transparently and professionally, in addition to allocating prizes worth KD 8,000 to the winners of the children and youth under the age of 25 segments, according to the announced terms and conditions.

Customers can register directly through the KFH website, and they will be contacted to set the dates for their test in two stages, the seats are limited, and priority registration will be approved according to priority.