Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KFH   KW0EQ0100085

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.

(KFH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH raises awareness on loan encashment risks

09/12/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KFH continues its efforts to provide banking awareness to customers and the public within its banking awareness campaign 'Let's be aware' which was launched under the supervision of the Central Bank of Kuwait in cooperation with Kuwait Banking Union.

The Executive Manager - Branches at KFH, Amina Alhamli said that KFH continuously alerts customers and the public on the risks of 'loan encashment' through awareness messages on social media, webpage, and various communication means. The bank highlights the risks of this phenomenon and the need to encounter and report such suspicious transactions. These suspicious transactions contain high risks i.e., submission of forged documents by the customer and customer signing documents in favor of the mediator which may render him liable for imprisonment.

Alhamli added in a press release that 'loan encashment' is considered as one of the most dangerous, suspicious, and legally incriminated transactions. The customer resorts to this finance method to escape from his debts without knowing the implications and violations which may result from these transactions. Although this transaction may seem to be a method to settle their outstanding debts and gain more finance, yet this transaction may expose the customer to new debts exceeding his maximum financial limits.

Alhamli said that 'loan encashment' transactions are executed through mediators who provide the customer with short term cash amounts against high profit so that the customer would settle his liabilities to the bank and then attempt to get a new loan from the bank. In this case the customer will be required to settle his obligations to the mediators and the instalments of the new loan at the same time, thus exposing himself to multiple interconnected liabilities and obligation beyond his capacity and expose himself to continuous financial pressures. In this case the customer will continue to take new loans to settle his outstanding matured liabilities. This conduct is considered as very injurious to customers and to national economy. These transactions are executed outside the official banking system frame and violate the regulatory rules and instructions. These transactions are executed through individuals and companies aiming to achieve fast and remarkable profit by taking advantage of the customer's needs and difficult financial situations based on unfair terms and conditions.

Alhamli indicated that the 'Loan Encashment' idea is based on some fraudulent groups attempting to circumvent the law by announcing their wish to help people to obtain new finance from the banks and settle their current liabilities. These groups use twisted methods that would render the debtor bearing more interest by signing promissory notes exceeding the amount settled to the bank and obtaining double interest from the debtor.

Alhamli said that these twisted illegal finance methods place the debtor in a very high risk according to the law. Credit and finance transactions are governed by certain regulatory rules, regulations, and instructions that would enable the customer to benefit from the facilities and advantages provided by these transactions without exposing the customer to the risks of default or shouldering unbearable financial liabilities.

Alhamli emphasized that the Central Bank of Kuwait has taken into consideration, in its instructions to banks, the customers rights and transparency requirements. CBK instructions demand that the financing party shall provide advice to customers, examine the nature of their monthly obligations and liabilities, advise them on their needs and liabilities and explain the results of increasing such liabilities in case their financial conditions change because of changing their work or retirement.

The activities of the banking awareness campaign 'Let's be aware' have started last January to spread financial knowledge and culture among society members, increase awareness of their rights and duties, highlight banking sector's role and the method to benefit from the services provided by banks in the best possible manner.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 12 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2021 06:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
02:02aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH raises awareness on loan encashment risks
PU
09/09KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Announces Winners of “Win with Hesabi&r..
PU
09/06AL-ROSHOOD : Digital Transformation is Not a Choice but a Must
PU
09/05KFH : Huge customers demand on “instant card issuance” service
PU
09/04ALEESA : KFH offers a variety of “MG” cars through its amazing lease..
PU
09/02KFH : Utilizing e-channels and social media to enhance the “Be aware&rdquo..
PU
09/01KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Key Pillar in Supporting Kuwait Economy and N..
PU
08/31KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Announces Winners of “Win with Hesabi&r..
PU
08/30KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : Great Success for KFH “Padel” champio..
PU
08/29KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Hosts “LOYAC” Students in a Conde..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 831 M 2 768 M 2 768 M
Net income 2021 269 M 896 M 896 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,5x
Yield 2021 2,42%
Capitalization 6 905 M 22 974 M 23 003 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,31x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,65x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 51,6%
Chart KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,83 KWD
Average target price 0,50 KWD
Spread / Average Target -39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdulwahab Essa Abdulwahab Al-Rushoud Group Chief Executive & Treasury Officer
Shadi Ahmed Yacoub Zahran Group Chief Financial Officer
Hamad Abdulmohsen Hamad Al-Marzouq Chairman
Srood Amed Sherif Group Chief Information Officer
Abdullah Mohammed Abdullah Al-Haous Group Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.34.05%22 974
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK41.41%72 494
ALINMA BANK47.84%12 755
QATAR ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C.)6.95%11 878
MASRAF AL RAYAN (Q.P.S.C.)-0.99%9 240
BOUBYAN BANK K.S.C.P.44.38%8 261