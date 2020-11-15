Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Kuwait Stock Exchange  >  Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P.    KFH   KW0EQ0100085

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.

(KFH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH to Launch Opening Bank Account Online for New Customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/15/2020 | 04:13am EST

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) succeeded in completing all necessary procedures, tests, and required regulatory approvals, in preparation for the launch of the first digital service of its kind in Kuwait, which is the opening of a bank account online for new customers, within minutes and without the need to visit the branch.

KFH Acting General Manager of Retail Banking, Khaled Al-Subaiei said that, in line with the financial technology strategy (FinTech), the new service will allow new KFH customers to open a bank account online through the KFHonline Application. The service can be used with utmost ease and safety, by implementation the electronic signature, through the digital signature service in collaboration with the Public Authority for Civil Information.

Collaboration with Fintech companies

Al-Subaiei added in a press release that KFH will launch the service in collaboration with the AION digital banking platform, which will provide a set of unique features, including verification of official scanned documents, scanning and copying of digital documents, facial recognition and customer matching using the latest technologies. In addition to being the most secure in this field, there are many other services that are in line with the innovation approach and digital transformation strategy for KFH banking services, offering customers exceptional banking experiences.

Al-Subaiei pointed out that the service is available to citizens and residents in the State of Kuwait, starting from the age of 15, according to the bank's terms and conditions. He expressed his appreciation of the cooperation with AION, which collaborated with (KFH-Bahrain) to launch the 'Jazeel' digital platform. Jazeel banking provides the service of opening bank accounts in Bahrain remotely without the need to visit a branch, and within minutes without the hassle of traveling, for citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries residing in the Gulf, along with a package of the best digital banking solutions.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 15 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2020 09:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
04:13aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH to Launch Opening Bank Account Online for New..
PU
11/10KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Signs Partnership with LinkedIn to launch Edu..
PU
11/02AL-MARZOUQ : KFH Achieved KD 101.2 Million Net Profit until End of Q3 of 2020
PU
10/28KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Launches New "Baiti Online" Service
PU
10/07KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P. : quaterly earnings release
09/16KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : “KFH” statement
PU
08/19Kuwaiti lessor Alafco delays Airbus orders
RE
08/19Kuwaiti lessor Alafco delays Airbus orders
RE
08/13KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH First Bank to Offer “Kuwait Mobile ID&r..
PU
08/09AL-MARZOUQ : KFH Achieved KD 56.9 Million Net Profit for H1 of 2020; a decrease ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 820 M 2 683 M 2 683 M
Net income 2020 125 M 409 M 409 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 42,1x
Yield 2020 1,76%
Capitalization 5 171 M 16 907 M 16 925 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 6,31x
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,04x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,49 KWD
Last Close Price 0,68 KWD
Spread / Highest target -4,41%
Spread / Average Target -28,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mazen Saad Ali Saad El-Nahedh Group Chief Executive Officer
Hamad Abdulmohsen Hamad Al-Marzouq Chairman
Abdullah Mohammed Abdullah Al-Haous Group Chief Operations Officer
Shadi Ahmed Yacoub Zahran Group Chief Financial Officer
Srood Amed Sherif Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.-7.77%16 907
THE NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK-14.52%33 569
QATAR ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C.)7.76%10 722
MASRAF AL RAYAN (Q.P.S.C.)8.51%8 852
ALINMA BANK-15.00%8 618
BOUBYAN BANK K.S.C.P.2.38%6 188
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group