Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH to Launch Opening Bank Account Online for New Customers

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) succeeded in completing all necessary procedures, tests, and required regulatory approvals, in preparation for the launch of the first digital service of its kind in Kuwait, which is the opening of a bank account online for new customers, within minutes and without the need to visit the branch.

KFH Acting General Manager of Retail Banking, Khaled Al-Subaiei said that, in line with the financial technology strategy (FinTech), the new service will allow new KFH customers to open a bank account online through the KFHonline Application. The service can be used with utmost ease and safety, by implementation the electronic signature, through the digital signature service in collaboration with the Public Authority for Civil Information.

Collaboration with Fintech companies

Al-Subaiei added in a press release that KFH will launch the service in collaboration with the AION digital banking platform, which will provide a set of unique features, including verification of official scanned documents, scanning and copying of digital documents, facial recognition and customer matching using the latest technologies. In addition to being the most secure in this field, there are many other services that are in line with the innovation approach and digital transformation strategy for KFH banking services, offering customers exceptional banking experiences.

Al-Subaiei pointed out that the service is available to citizens and residents in the State of Kuwait, starting from the age of 15, according to the bank's terms and conditions. He expressed his appreciation of the cooperation with AION, which collaborated with (KFH-Bahrain) to launch the 'Jazeel' digital platform. Jazeel banking provides the service of opening bank accounts in Bahrain remotely without the need to visit a branch, and within minutes without the hassle of traveling, for citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries residing in the Gulf, along with a package of the best digital banking solutions.